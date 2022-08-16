Read full article on original website
Wyoming to Mark Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on Sunday
Law enforcement in Wyoming has seized more dosage units of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl so far in 2022 than it did in all of 2021, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. When prescribed correctly, fentanyl -- 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine --...
My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears
In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
Wyoming Ranked in the top 10 on ‘2022’s Best States to Live in’
Wyoming residents have long known that our beautiful state is one of the best places to live in the entire country, but now a new study proves it without a doubt. Personal finance website, WalletHub, released a new study that lists "2022's Best States to Live in", and it really is no surprise that the Cowboy State landed in the top ten.
Alabama Give $25,000 to Flood Relief Efforts in Kentucky
Alabama made a sizable donation to the relief efforts in eastern Kentucky after recent flooding wreaked havoc on several communities in July. Founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry presented the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky with a check for $25,000 ahead of their performance at the Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg, Kentucky on August 6.
Wyoming Artists Invited to “Canvas on a Can” Contest
Snowy Mountain Brewery, located in Saratoga, WY, is looking for new label designs for the four varieties of beer the brewery currently cans and distributes throughout the state. "In an effort to enhance community spirit and have some fun," Snowy Mountain Brewery invites Wyoming artists to show off their skills...
Scientists Suggest Moving More Wolves (and Beavers) to Wyoming
In 1995, the Yellowstone National Park began the Wolf Restoration program. Grey wolves began to populate the park, returning to territories they had long previously been removed from by extermination and hunting methods. According to the National Park Service, "By the mid-1900s, wolves had been almost entirely eliminated from the 48 states."
What Are The Most Popular Names For Grandparents In Wyoming?
It started as a random off-air conversation. I think it all started when I saw an announcement from a friend of mine that she was going to be a "GiGi" for the first time ever. And I mentioned to Drew that I wanted to be called "GiGi" as well. He...
Wyoming’s Prairie Wildfire Band Releases New Single
Their songs have climbed to the top of the Blue Grass charts and their latest single has been released to radio stations. From their own Facebook page, Wyoming's Prairie Wildfire Band posted the following message:. By popular demand (well, okay, at least ONE request:)) we have added a clip of...
Election Results – Wyoming Secretary of State
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, Chuck Gray is currently leading in the Republican primary for the Wyoming Secretary of State. Wyoming Secretary of State.
Voting In Wyoming Today? READ THIS FIRST!
We all have the right to vote. But as voters, we also have a responsibility to be informed on who and what we are voting for. Before you go to the polls today, please do a little homework. There are websites that can help. One website that will help you...
10 of the Oldest Restaurants in the Great State of Colorado
The next time you visit a restaurant, why not incorporate a little Colorado history into your dining experience. These are some of the oldest restaurants in the great state of Colorado. Colorado Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'. Guy Fieri's popular Food Network television show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"...
Does Seeing ‘Ferocious’ Pack Of Wyoming Puppies Make You Happy?
If you're ever in a bad mood, there's one thing that will bring almost everyone out of the mood. I've seen people in tears because a pup licked their hand, and hold on if they pick the puppy up. Some people will actually lose their minds. Tears, giggles, laughter and all around happiness. I've seen people cross a street just for the off chance they will be able to interact with a dog.
‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]
Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
Trump Congratulates Hageman, Thanks Wyoming, Says Cheney Can Now ‘Disappear’
With news that Harriet Hageman has defeated Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the primary election to determine who will take Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it was of course only a matter of time before former president Donald Trump would take a victory lap and gloat over the result.
Perkins Takes Early Lead Over Ide in Senate District 29
Wyoming Sen. Drew Perkins took an early, narrow lead to retain his Senate District 29 seat ahead of challenger Bob Ide in the Republican Party Primary on Tuesday, according to unofficial absentee ballot results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office. Perkins received 817 votes, or 52.47% compared to Ide's...
