ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Animal Tranquilizer Mixed Into Worcester Street Drugs Makes Them Deadlier: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEn8W_0hJKZhSN00
Worcester officials say they've seen a spike in the animal tranquilizer Xylazine being mixed into street drugs to increase their potency, but it also makes them much deadlier. Photo Credit: BiMeda

Police in Worcester said they've seen a spike of a potentially fatal to humans animal tranquilizer being added to street drugs sold in the community.

Xylazine, a sedative, is showing up more often in tests of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl confiscated in Worcester County, District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. The tranquilizer, sometimes called tranq, intensifies the effects of the drugs, but it's raising serious concerns among law enforcement agencies because of the potential for overdose.

That's because Naloxone and Narcan, the drugs paramedics use to stop an opiate overdose in a patient, will not work on people who've taken Xylazine, officials said.

Xylazine is used to anesthetize animals and isn't approved for human consumption and can cause drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, the prosecutor's office said.

The drug has grown in popularity across the country.

If you believe you've taken Xylazine, get medical attention immediately.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
thisweekinworcester.com

23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Deaths, overdoses could jump in Worcester area after animal tranquilizer found mixed with drugs

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials are warning of a possible jump in deaths and overdoses after an animal tranquilizer has been increasingly detected in drugs in Worcester County. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early warned in a news release on Tuesday.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car

Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Drugs#Police#Tranquilizer#Naloxone#Daily Voice Worcester
newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

New study finds half of cancer deaths could be preventable

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study on cancer could change the way the disease is treated going forward. The medical journal The Lancet said that nearly half of all cancer deaths in 2019 could have been prevented. The Lancet used data from a 2019 study which looked into 23 cancer...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas

BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Leominster PD Searching for Man Who Offered Child Candy in Porta Potty

LEOMINSTER - The Leominster Police Department released a description of a man who allegedly offered a child some candy while the child was in a porta potty. Police are searching for a white male around 40 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, very skinny, with blue eyes and short brown hair. The man is missing an upper tooth. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray t-shirt. A witness told police the man may have been speaking with an accent.
LEOMINSTER, MA
everettleader.com

Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody

The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
EVERETT, MA
clearpublicist.com

Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment

Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
342K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy