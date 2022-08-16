'Inspirational': Baylor DB on Watching Former Teammates in NFL

Baylor alumni had fingerprints all over the NFL in Week 1 of preseason.

Saying that the Baylor Bears saw success in April's NFL Draft would be a significant understatement.

With six players selected in the seven-round draft, Baylor led all Texas schools in draft picks which was also good for seventh-most in the country. This is all the more impressive when considering the Bears had a 2-7 record in 2020.

Due to the flourishing success in the draft, the personnel on both sides of the ball is fixing to look different for the upcoming season. This has paved the way for guys like third-year cornerback AJ McCarty, who has seen limited playing time his first two seasons, but is now set to step into a major role for a Baylor team that will be ranked No. 10 to begin the season.

He spoke to the media Monday about his preparation for the season, but couldn't help himself from appearing elated when talking about the performance of his former teammates as Week 1 of the NFL's preseason kicked off Thursday.

"It's really inspirational," McCarty said. "Especially like preseason just started so they all out there making plays. And the thing about it is like hey, they was on our team last year. So it's pretty cool seeing them be able to thrive, rise up, and play in the league and make plays up there."

The list is lengthy of Baylor rookies who made an impact in the first week of preseason action. McCarty's had three former teammates in the secondary depart for the NFL this offseason, but all three made plays in their debuts.

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre, who was selected No. 38 overall, had four solo tackles and one tackle-for-loss in Houston's 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Kalon Barnes had a strong presence in the 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, as he had three solo tackles and one pass defended. Los Angeles Chargers defensive back J.T Woods also recorded a solo tackle in his first NFL game.

On offense, New England Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton caught just two passes for nine yards but had a touchdown grab as well. Chicago Bears running back Trestan Ebner led the team in rushing with six carries for 31 yards and added a 12-yard touchdown reception in a 19-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But one of the most standout plays came from Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard, who had a 69-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday. The touchdown was Buffalo's first score of the game and was essential in helping the team kick an eventual game-winning field goal as time expired.

"That was pretty cool, the little fumble recovery to the crib," McCarty said of Bernard. "That was hard. All the time in practice, if there's a ball on the ground, he's picking it up. Every time, no question."

McCarty has primarily been a contributor on special teams his first two seasons in Waco, but has flashed the ability the be a playmaker. He had one pass defended in the season-opening win against Texas Southern before recovering a fumble on special teams against Kansas State two months later.

He'll finally get his chance to leave a more significant stamp on the Big 12 this season. And if the success of former Bears is any indication, his career could reach new heights in no time.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to the our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen .