Norman, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma Fall Camp Practice Highlights

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDjEQ_0hJKXJOd00

Highlights from Oklahoma's fall camp practice on Tuesday morning in Norman.

Watch AllSooners' highlights from Oklahoma's fall camp practice on Tuesday, August 16 at the OU Rugby Fields in Norman.

