Check-in counters for Delta and Spirit Airlines are moving soon

Starting Wednesday, and lasting through October, construction crews will be moving the check-in counters at DIA's Jeppesen Terminal. The move is part of the major renovation currently happening at the airport.

Travelers check in for their flights at Denver International Airport. CBS

Crews will move the Delta Airlines counter currently at Pod 0 on the east side of level 6 starting at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17th. The move to the Pod 6 on the west side of the terminal starting at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Spirit Airlines counter will move from the Pod 0 location on the east side to Pod 5 on the west side of level 6 starting at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 18th. Agents will be start helping fliers at the new counter starting at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The new pods will have numbers on overhanging yellow signs to direct travelers. Some airlines will be switching to a different side of the terminal, so travelers are asked to check where airline check-in counters are.

Other airlines, including Allegiant, American, Boutique, Denver Air Connection, Frontier, JetBlue, Sun County, Southern Airways Express, and all international carriers will move check-in counter locations through October.

The moves are temporary and are happening to allow crews to begin construction on new security checkpoints on Level 6.