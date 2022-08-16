Woman shot during large fight outside St. Paul bar

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a woman is in stable condition after being shot during a large fight outside of a St. Paul bar Monday night.

St. Paul Police Department officers responded to Willard's Liquor in the Frogtown neighborhood around 10 p.m. on a reported shooting. They found 25-30 people fighting, and a 30-year-old woman who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.