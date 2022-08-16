ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiehl's discount codes for 08 2022

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
 2 days ago

To stay up-to-date with Kiehl’s, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Kiehl’s newsletter, subscribers receive news, inspiration, exclusive offers and early access to sales and new products. New sign-ups will also get 15% off their first purchase. For more news and content, make sure to follow Kiehl’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you’re a regular customer, sign up to the Kiehl’s Family Rewards loyalty programme. By signing up for a Kiehl’s account, rewards members get 10% off their next order and can earn points, rewards and other benefits on the Kiehl’s website or in-store. Members earn points by spending money at Kiehl’s (£1 spent = 1 point), referring a friend for 50 points, recycling empty products for 15 points and having a consultation for 20 points. Once a member hits 120 points, they’ll receive a £10 voucher. There are three membership tiers: Fan, Friend & Family. By earning more points, you rise up the programme to the Family tier.

Kiehl’s runs many sales and offers throughout the year. Their most popular offers include free gift sets when you spend over a certain amount.

If you’re a student, you can get 10% off at Kiehl’s in partnership with UNiDAYS.

FAQs

Does Kiehl's offer free delivery?

Kiehl’s offers free standard delivery on orders over £25. If your order is under £25, delivery is £3. Other delivery options include next day delivery at £6.95 or Saturday delivery at £9.96. If you’re a Kiehl’s Family Rewards member, you get free delivery on all orders.

What’s the Kiehl's returns policy?

If you’re unhappy with your Kiehl’s order, you can return it for a full refund within 28 days of receipt. Customers need to download, print and complete the returns form which is available from on the Kiehl’s website and arrange a free return with Royal Mail.

Can I exchange my order?

If you’d like to exchange your order, you’ll need to head into a Kiehl’s store and exchange it for a product that’s the same monetary value as the one you originally purchased. If you choose something that’s more expensive than your original order, you’ll have to pay the difference.

How do I track my order?

Once your order has been dispatched, Kiehl’s will send you an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Alternatively, click ‘Check Order Status’ on the FAQ page on the Kiehl’s website and enter your order number, billing postcode and email address to find your order.

What payment methods are available?

Accepted payment methods include all major credit and debit cards, American Express and Klarna.

Is there a Kiehl's store near me?

There are over 400 Kiehl’s stores around the world. Click ‘Find a Store’ on the Kiehl’s website and enter your postcode to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Kiehl's customer service team?

To contact Kiehl’s customer service, fill out a contact form on the Kiehl’s website or start a live chat.

How to use Kiehl's discount codes

1. Find the Kiehl's discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Kiehl's discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath the subtotal, you’ll see a dropdown that says ‘Add a Promo Code’. Click the dropdown, add your discount code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

The Kiehl’s Skin Routine Finders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mnp0f_0hJKWUOX00

(Image credit: Kiehl's)

With over 170 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Kiehl’s is a trusted and reliable brand when it comes to finding the best skin, hair and body care products for you. Every person’s skin type is different so what works for your friend or family member won’t necessarily work for you. If you often find that your skin doesn’t react well to certain products and ingredients, it could be worth taking the Kiehl’s Instant Skin Reader Test and the Kiehl’s Healthy Skin Routine Finder to find the best solutions for you.

The Kiehl’s Instant Skin Reader is a virtual tool that uses expert technology to assess your skin, identify its problem areas and recommend a skincare routine. Start by scanning the barcode on the Kiehl’s website and take a picture of your face. From there, the tool will scan your skin to find its unique strengths and weaknesses. Once it’s done, it will give you your skin results and what areas you need to focus on. The Kiehl’s Instant Skin Reader will then give you skincare recommendations and explain all the ingredients and benefits that will leave your skin looking and feeling healthy. If you’d prefer to speak to someone face-to-face, you can book an in-store consultation.

Another way to find the perfect skincare is by taking the Healthy Skin Routine Finder quiz. By answering a few simple questions about your skin, preferences and budget, Kiehl’s will find the perfect products that hit all your wants and needs.

What ingredients do Kiehl’s use in their products?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mu4ga_0hJKWUOX00

(Image credit: Kiehl’s)

If you’re prone to sensitive skin or find you often have reactions to skincare with too many ingredients, Kiehl’s has all the answers you need. Its wide and diverse range of moisturisers, washes, scrubs, cleansers, oils, creams and more are all designed to hydrate and replenish the skin. Kiehl’s only uses the best ingredients which they’ve tested and proven to improve the look and feel of skin. Of course, different ingredients and products are suited to different skin types, but in general, Kiehl’s range of products are inspired by their apothecary roots and use natural ingredients and science to create their award-winning formulas.

At Kiehl’s, you’ll find skin, hair and body care products that use the best naturally-derived ingredients. On the Kiehl’s Skincare Ingredient Glossary, you’ll find all the ingredients they use and what they’re best used for. For example, lavender essential oil is known for its soothing properties, whereas caffeine is an antioxidant which is used for stimulating the skin. Ingredients you can find in Kiehl’s products include calendula, cannabis sativa seed, cocoa, aloe vera, avocado oil, clay, turmeric, primrose, quinoa, peony, sunflower, coconut and argan oil.

Alongside its natural ingredients, Kiehl’s also uses well-known skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and infuses their products with vitamins, like Vitamin C and Vitamin E. No matter your skin type or concerns, you can find the best products for your hair, skin and body at Kiehl’s that are made using only the best ingredients.

ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

