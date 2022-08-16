Penhaligon's discount codes for 08 2022

Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does Penhaligon's offer free delivery?

Penhaligon’s offers free standard delivery on orders over £50. If your order is under £50, delivery is charged at £5.50. Customers can use free Click+Collect if they pick up their order from a Penhaligon’s store. Other delivery options include next day delivery at £12.50 and UK non-mainland delivery which is also £12.50.

What’s the Penhaligon's returns policy?

If you’re unhappy with your Penhaligon’s order, you can return it for a full refund within 90 days of receipt. Head to the ‘Returns’ section on the Penhaligon’s website and follow the instructions to start a return.

How do I track my order?

Once your order has been dispatched, Penhaligon’s will send you an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Customers will also receive a text from the courier. Alternatively, you can log in to your Penhaligon’s account to view your order status and history, or click ‘Track My Order’ on the website and enter your order number and postcode to locate your items.

What payment methods are available?

Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay and Klarna.

Is there a Penhaligon's store near me?

There are multiple Penhaligon’s stores around the UK, with most of them based in London, UK. Click ‘Stores’ on the Penhaligon’s website and enter your postcode to locate your nearest store.

How do I contact the Penhaligon's customer service team?

To contact Penhaligon’s customer service, call 0800 0119877, email byrequest@penhaligons.com or start a live chat on the website.

How to use Penhaligon's discount codes

1. Find the Penhaligon's discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Penhaligon's discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your total, you’ll see a box that says ‘Promotional Code’. Enter your discount code in the box and click ‘Apply’. Only one code is redeemable per order.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

Find your perfect fragrance at Penhaligon’s

(Image credit: Penhaligon’s)

With over 150 years of experience in the fragrance industry, Penhaligon's is one of the leading perfume brands in the UK. Alongside its presence in the UK since the 1800s, Penhaligon's was also awarded 2 royal warrants in the 1900s. The first was given in 1903 by Queen Alexandra and the other was given in 1956 by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. If you’re new to Penhaligon's or aren’t sure what your signature scent should be, you can use Penhaligon's Fragrance Profiling service to find your perfect perfume.

Like most beauty websites and brands, Penhaligon's offers a quiz or profiling service that listens to your likes and dislikes and identifies what scent is best for you. What sets Penhaligon's apart from its competitors, however, is that rather than asking simple questions, the Fragrance Profiling is shown as a fortune teller card game and asks fun and interesting questions to help determine your next perfume or aftershave.

First, you’ll need to decide whether you’re buying perfume for yourself or someone else. From there, you can answer fun, old timely questions to identify your tastes, like ‘Which is your favourite hat?’, ‘What lasting impression do you make at a soiree?’ and ‘What garnish do you put in your tipple?’ You finish the quiz by spinning the wheel to determine your spirit animal, and then you’re given your personality type and top three Penhaligon's fragrances best suited to your answers. Whatever your budget and preferences, find your perfect scent at Penhaligon's.

Penhaligon’s Collections

(Image credit: Penhaligon’s)

Penhaligon's has been around since the late 1800s, so it’s safe to say that they know what they’re talking about. Not only that but with over 150 years of experience, Penhaligon's has a few fair perfume collections up their sleeve, perfect for long-time Penhaligon's fans and new customers. There are a wide variety of scents to choose from, including light citrus notes to more musky deep tones, so there really is something for everyone. Penhaligon's is also well known for their eccentric bottle designs which you can engrave if you want to take your gift to the next level. Let’s go into the Penhaligon's Collections in more detail.

First, there’s the iconic Penhaligon's Portraits collection. This collection is a tribute to the ‘good old English spirit’ and is most recognisable with their ‘posh’ titles and animal bust stoppers. Each Eau de Parfum is different, for example, The Revenge of Lady Blanche has notes of daffodil, orris and sandalwood for a floral woody scent whereas The Changing Constance combines cardamom, tobacco and caramel for a spicy sensual smell. The bottle stoppers are fun to look at, and feature animal heads, including dragons, rhinos, stags, goats, dogs and peacocks. Overall, it’s a great collection to collect as the bottles look wonderful next to each other on your bathroom shelf.

For lifelong fans of Penhaligon's, the Trade Routes collection harkens back to the early days of the brand, and uses a variety of ingredients that arrived in the London docks at the end of the 19th century. Compared to the Portraits collection, the Trade Routes bottles are more understated and sophisticated and are a mix of perfumes, body oils and hand wash.

