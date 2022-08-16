ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brambleton, VA

NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired at Stafford business

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Bank robbery arrest in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to solve a robbery and put the offender behind bars in under four hours after recovering incriminating evidence on the suspect. Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to the Truist Bank at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive for a hold-up alarm.
STAFFORD, VA
City
Brambleton, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
MANASSAS, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Man Attacks Leesburg Officers with Drill, Fire Extinguisher

A 53-year-old Leesburg man is charged with the felony assault of two Leesburg Police officers following an Aug. 17 incident in which he allegedly attacked one with a drill and started a fire inside a home. According to the report, officers were called to a Waterfield Terrace NE home shortly...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Police Investigate Stabbing at The Manor Apartments

Leesburg Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night at The Manor apartment complex on Fort Evans Road. Patrol officers found an adult male with a stab wound to his upper body at about 9 p.m. Aug. 13. According to the report, the victim was drinking with three other...
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years

On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
OLNEY, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old on trial for shooting death of 2 high school classmates

A Virginia teenager accused of murdering two local high school students took the stand this week in Fairfax County. His fate is now in the hands of a jury. Zachary Burkard, 19, is accused of shooting and killing two of his classmates last year. In court, he says he did it in self-defense and didn't mean to hurt anyone.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

(Located) Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing 45-Year-Old Woman

UPDATE: Saba Afewerki has been located safe and unharmed. Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from Silver Spring. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saba Afewerki was last seen leaving the 300 block of Wayne Ave.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

