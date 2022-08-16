Read full article on original website
Employee facing multiple charges for embezzling $47K from Purcellville business
An employee of a Purcellville business is facing multiple charges after the company discovered $47,000 was missing in July. The business owner reported to the Purcellville Police Department on July 12 that after balancing his financial books he determined that a large sum of money was unaccounted for. Police conducted...
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
fredericksburg.today
Bank robbery arrest in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to solve a robbery and put the offender behind bars in under four hours after recovering incriminating evidence on the suspect. Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to the Truist Bank at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive for a hold-up alarm.
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
fox5dc.com
Leesburg man charged after charging officer with drill, starting fire at residence
LEESBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Leesburg man has been charged with felony assault after damaging property, lunging at officers with a drill and lighting items on fire, according to police. Elmer Portillo, 53, of Leesburg, has been charged with two felony counts of assault and battery on a...
loudounnow.com
Man Attacks Leesburg Officers with Drill, Fire Extinguisher
A 53-year-old Leesburg man is charged with the felony assault of two Leesburg Police officers following an Aug. 17 incident in which he allegedly attacked one with a drill and started a fire inside a home. According to the report, officers were called to a Waterfield Terrace NE home shortly...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Investigate Stabbing at The Manor Apartments
Leesburg Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night at The Manor apartment complex on Fort Evans Road. Patrol officers found an adult male with a stab wound to his upper body at about 9 p.m. Aug. 13. According to the report, the victim was drinking with three other...
fox5dc.com
Special police officer shot in Southeast DC; suspect arrested hiding in Metro station maintenance room
WASHINGTON - A special police officer has been hospitalized after being shot in Southeast, D.C. late Thursday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue near Saint Elizabeths Hospital. Authorities say a man drove to the security gate at the hospital and...
Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
Police looking for person who killed one man, hurt another in Manassas shooting
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting that took place in Manassas on Friday night. Police said Dalton Jakob Moore, 25 died at the scene of the shooting. They expected the other 25-year-old man who was shot to survive his injuries. Police responded to a call […]
Nearly 30 years later, arrest made in murder of woman strangled to death in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1993. The killing took place on Oct. 21 of that year near 4th and Trenton streets SE. Police found 39-year-old Debra McManus’ body in a wooded area in that location. An autopsy showed that McManus died by […]
Police investigating Manassas shooting that left one man dead, another injured
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Manassas on Friday.
Truist Bank robbery suspect arrested after going through cars in Target parking lot, police say
The suspect connected to a Truist Bank robbery in Stafford County was arrested after police received information that a man who was presumed to be intoxicated was going through cars in a nearby Target parking lot.
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
mocoshow.com
Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years
On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
Jurors still trying to decide if deaths of 2 Fairfax teens were murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Jurors are still trying to reach a verdict in the killing of two high school students in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, admits he shot his two South County High School classmates, but his lawyer says it was self-defense after a series of back-and-forth social media threats gone bad.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old on trial for shooting death of 2 high school classmates
A Virginia teenager accused of murdering two local high school students took the stand this week in Fairfax County. His fate is now in the hands of a jury. Zachary Burkard, 19, is accused of shooting and killing two of his classmates last year. In court, he says he did it in self-defense and didn't mean to hurt anyone.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing 45-Year-Old Woman
UPDATE: Saba Afewerki has been located safe and unharmed. Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from Silver Spring. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saba Afewerki was last seen leaving the 300 block of Wayne Ave.
