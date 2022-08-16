ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Store discount codes for 08 2022

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
T3
To stay up-to-date with Google Store, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Google Store newsletter, subscribers get all the latest news, product launches and offers sent straight to their inbox. For more news and content, follow the Google Store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

For students, the Google Store offers a student discount in partnership with Student Beans. When students sign up for Student Beans and verify their student status, they can then get 10% off at the Google Store.

For deals and discounts on Google products, head to the ‘Offers’ section on the Google Store website. Here, you can find all the latest promotions up for grabs, including deals on phones, smart home devices and bundle packages. Offers available typically include up to £50 off select products and buy or pre-order this item and get this item for free.

If you’re looking for more deals on Google products, you can find them at select retailers, including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Very and Argos. For cheap prices or contract deals on Google Pixel smartphones, take a look at select mobile network providers like EE, Vodafone, Mobiles.co.uk, Affordable Mobiles, Three, Sky Mobile and many more.

FAQs

Does Google Store offer free delivery?

Google Store offers free standard delivery on all orders.

What’s the Google Store returns policy?

If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it for a full refund within 15 days of receipt. Your items will need to be returned in the box and packaging it came in, any documentation it came with and the return slip from your return confirmation email. To start a return, head to the ‘Returns’ page on Google Store Help and follow the instructions.

How do I track my order?

Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Alternatively, log into your Google Store account to view your order history.

What payment methods are available?

Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, Discover (US only), JCB (US and Japan only) and PayPal.

Does Google Store offer repairs or replacements?

Yes. If your Google product needs repairing, Google Store can do this for you. All you need to do is head to the ‘Repairs, replacements and warranties’ section of the Google Store Help and select the repair you need.

What warranties does Google Store provide?

All devices purchased from the Google Store come with a limited warranty. Visit the warranty centre to find the warranty for your Google device.

Does Google Store offer a price match?

Depending on the country you’re in, Google Store offers a price match where it will match the advertised online price from qualifying retailers. If you find a better price after you’ve bought your device from the Google Store, they will refund you the difference.

Can I trade-in my old Google device?

People in the UK, US, Canada, Germany and Japan can trade-in their old phones and in return, they’ll receive money off a new phone or cash in hand.

Is there a Google Store store near me?

There’s a physical Google Store in New York and pop-ups around the US but the easiest way to shop at the Google Store is to do so via the website.

How do I contact the Google Store customer service team?

To contact Google Store customer service, start a live chat on the website or visit the Google Store Help section.

How to use Google Store discount codes

1. Find the Google Store discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Google Store discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. At the checkout, add your delivery address and payment method, and then click ‘Add a Promo Code’. Enter your discount code into the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If your discount code is valid with your order, the page will refresh and the discount will be applied to your total.

Everything to know about Google Pixel 6 smartphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41larG_0hJKVkX400

(Image credit: Future)

While Google is primarily known as a search engine, it has since expanded into its own range of products, including Google Pixel, Google Nest and many more. Its most popular collection is the Google Pixel brand which launched in 2013. This line features smartphones, laptops and earbuds, developed by Google and powered by Chrome OS or the Android operating system. There are multiple Google Pixel phone options to choose from and we’ll explain them all in detail below.

There have been many different versions of the Google Pixel smartphone, many of which have been discontinued. The Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a have been discontinued and unsupported and the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 are discontinued but still supported. Now in 2022, the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are the smartphone models available from Google.

The Google Pixel 6 range includes the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a. These smartphones are incredibly powerful and packed full of features, including long lasting battery life and advanced cameras. Having launched in 2021/2022, the Pixel 6 smartphones are the best on the market from Google and all devices use the Google Tensor chip which offers up to 80% faster performance speeds and responsiveness. The main differences between the three Pixel 6 options are the size and price tag, so there’s something for everyone. At the Google Store, you can find the Google Pixel 6 smartphones in an array of colours, and if you order the newest Google Pixel 6a, you’ll receive the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for free.

Create your smart home with Google Nest products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUkql_0hJKVkX400

(Image credit: Google Store)

From smart speakers and smart displays to smart security cameras and smart doorbells, almost every home in the world has a smart home device. This is because smart home devices help you stay connected, protected and communicating with its wide range of handy features and protocols. Not only do smart home devices make your life easier, but they can also help you save money and energy around the home.

There are many different smart home brands available, with the most notable being Amazon Alexa. Despite this popularity, there’s one rival that really stands out from the smart home sphere and that’s Google Nest. Google Nest is a line of smart home products designed, manufactured and sold by Google. This collection includes smart speakers, displays, doorbells, security cameras, thermostats, Wi-Fi, streaming, alarms and more. With Google Nest, you can create a fully functioning smart home set-up that connects your home and helps you save money on your energy, electricity and water bills.

Start by investing in a Google Nest smart display. Choose from the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) or the Google Nest Hub Max and start incorporating them into your daily life. These smart displays can control and customise your other smart devices, make voice or video calls, play music, make shopping lists or take notes, read our notifications, set alarms and much more. From here, identify what you need to keep your home safe and connected and add these to your set-up. This can include a Nest thermostat to control your heating and save energy, a Nest camera to monitor the inside or outside of your home and a Nest doorbell for an easy way to see who’s at your door at all times. All of these and more are available at the Google Store.

T3

