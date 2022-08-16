ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The 'healthy' Texas quarterback competition carries on

By Joe Cook
(Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked point blank on Monday night if either Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card had done enough to earn the starting quarterback role. His response? “Not yet, no.”

After only one scrimmage, it may be disappointing but not terribly surprising to the coach who has said multiple times he wants to decide on a starter earlier than he did last season. Plus, that scrimmage included three interceptions, albeit across 100-plus plays. If there’s no starter, is there a leader? Sarkisian wouldn’t go that far.

“I would say it’s tight,” Sarkisian said. “I would say both guys are working very hard. They’ve both got great attitudes. I’ve actually talked to both of them separately about their mindset, the room, how they’re working with one another yet competing with one another. I think they both are operating and doing it at a high level.”

That’s a common theme among recent Texas quarterback battles. Card and Casey Thompson publicly spoke about their good rapport during last year’s competition. When Sam Ehlinger and Shane Buechele fought to be QB1 under former head coach Tom Herman, they often spoke about their ability to remain friends even amid stiff competition.

According to Sarkisian, Card and Ewers are continuing that trend. He perceives each player is trying to primarily better themselves as opposed bettering their cohort in the quarterback room.

“I think both of them recognize ‘man, there’s room for me to improve,’ and if I’m the other guy, he’s thinking ‘man, there’s room for me to improve,’” Sarkisian said. “That’s what I love. They’re not worried about what the other guy is doing. Their focus is on what they’re doing now and what they can do moving forward. That’s what’s making it really healthy.”

Though the competition is healthy, Sarkisian is looking for his offense to convert more opportunities. Quarterback wasn’t the only offensive position to draw some small measure of ire from Saturday’s scrimmage, where Sarkisian said there were several missed opportunities. From that, Sarkisian looked at those misses with a glass half-full disposition.

“I think offensively, they’re probably looking at it like ‘ahh, we missed some ops,’” Sarkisian said about the offense. “That’s good. I want them to feel that way, not walking out of there thinking ‘man, we didn’t do anything.’ They created enough explosive plays but there were more there that I think they’re champing at the bit to get back out there and go attack again.”

Quarterback plays a significant role in converting some of those missed “ops,” especially in Sarkisian’s offense. With the Texas quarterback competition “tight,” the upper hand could go to whoever begins converting those opportunities on a more consistent basis.

