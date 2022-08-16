Sweaty Betty discount codes for 08 2022

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Sweaty Betty, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Sweaty Betty newsletter, subscribers get access to all the latest news, inspiration, product releases and offers straight to their inbox. New sign-ups also get 15% off their first order. For more news and content, make sure to follow Sweaty Betty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you’re a regular Sweaty Betty customer, become an SB Insider. The SB Insider is Sweaty Betty’s loyalty programme and gives members exclusive access to discounts, giveaways, events and collection launches. When you sign up to a Sweaty Betty account, you can take advantage of all these benefits, plus early sales access, new collection information and birthday treats. Insider Week at Sweaty Betty runs from 15th-21st August and is a 7-day event that gives SB Insider members exclusive access to offers and rewards.

If you’re a student, you can get 20% off at Sweaty Betty in partnership with UNiDAYS. For fitness professionals, you can get 30% off at Sweaty Betty when you make an account and show your valid qualified teaching certificate.

Sweaty Betty runs sales throughout the year, with the biggest discounts during sales seasons like Black Friday, Christmas and summer. Offers you can find include multibuys, where you can get 3 for 2 on all sports bras or save up to £30 on multiple athlete vests. Customers can also put together their own ‘Fit Kit’ where they can save up to £30 when they create an outfit consisting of a pair of Power Leggings and a Sports Bra.

Does Sweaty Betty offer free delivery?

Sweaty Betty offers free standard delivery on orders over £75. If your order is under £75, delivery is £3. Other delivery options include free Click+Collect on all orders to a Sweaty Betty boutique and express delivery which is free for orders over £150 or £6 delivery for orders under £150.

What’s the Sweaty Betty returns policy?

If you’re unhappy with your Sweaty Betty order, you can return it for a full refund within 45 days of receipt. Customers can return by post or home collection and will need to fill out the return form that came with your Sweaty Betty order. Once you’ve done this, head to the Online Returns Portal and follow the steps provided.

Does Sweaty Betty offer exchanges?

If you want to exchange your order, you can do so by heading into your local Sweaty Betty store with your proof of purchase. Exchanges aren’t available to do online and if you can’t get to a Sweaty Betty store, you’ll have to go through the return process and start a new order.

How do I track my order?

Once your order has been dispatched, Sweaty Betty will send you an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Alternatively, click ‘Track My Order’ on the website and fill out your order number and contact details to locate your items.

What payment methods are available?

Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay and Klarna.

Is there a Sweaty Betty store near me?

There are over 50 Sweaty Betty stores and stands in the UK and US. Head to the ‘Shop Finder’ page on the website and enter your postcode to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Sweaty Betty customer service team?

To contact Sweaty Betty customer service, start a live chat on the website.

How to use Sweaty Betty discount codes

1. Find the Sweaty Betty discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Sweaty Betty discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath the delivery options, you’ll see a box that says ‘Add Promo Code’. Click this, enter your discount code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

Find the perfect fit with the Sweaty Betty leggings quiz

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

With over 20 years of experience in the fitness industry, Sweaty Betty is a trusted and reliable brand when it comes to women’s activewear. Many of their products including the popular Power Leggings collection are made by the Sweaty Betty all-female design team that create fitness clothing and accessories that flatter, sculpt and support the female body and form.

There are so many options to choose from at Sweaty Betty, and customers can easily shop by full, cropped and ⅞ lengths, running, gym, studio, cycling and yoga activities and by colour, style and print. As gym leggings are the most popular product from Sweaty Betty, the website has a handy Leggings Quiz for shoppers to take to find their perfect pair of leggings.

The 2-minute quiz tackles all your legging needs and preferences, including what you want to use your leggings for, what issues you have with your current pair of leggings and the style you like. Once you’ve answered their questions, Sweaty Betty will show you not one, not two, but three options tailored to your signature wants, needs and preferences.

If you want to find the perfect pair of leggings on your own, head into your local Sweaty Betty store to try them on or you can shop the popular collections on the site. The most popular collection from Sweaty Betty is the Power Leggings which are made for movement and the technical fabric not only sculpts your body but improves your performance. No matter your sport, style or budget, you can find the best leggings for you at Sweaty Betty.

Outdoor sports & activities to try this summer

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Now that we’re into the summer months, many of us are trying to get outside to enjoy the sun and try out new sports or activities in the great outdoors. However, if you struggle to exercise in the heat, you might want to try an outdoor sport or activity that’s tailored to the outside and will push you out of your comfort zone. Whether you prefer to workout alone or with a group of friends, here are some of our favourite outdoor activities to try this summer.

For those who love their cardio, keep your next activity simple with a hike. While hiking is anything but simple if you’re planning on tackling a huge mountain range, it’s a great activity to put your fitness level and body to the test. Not only are you getting in a good workout, but you also get to experience a different landscape and take in some beautiful scenery and views.

If you’re more of a team sport person, there are plenty of outdoor activities you can try with a group of friends, either at your local park, beach or leisure centre. Reminisce your primary school days by trying your hand at rounders or tennis, and if you’re close to a beach or park that has any nets, why not give tennis or volleyball a go?

For people who can’t resist the water or who want to cool off in the heat, swimming is a fun option that makes for a great full body workout. For those who’d prefer not to get too wet (just try not to fall in!), head out onto the water with a kayak, stand-up paddle board or a surfboard.

