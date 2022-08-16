Mappin & Webb discount codes for 08 2022

Hints & Tips

Mappin & Webb run sales throughout the year, with the biggest discounts available during Black Friday, Christmas and Valentine’s Day. The type of offers you’re likely to see include free gifts with purchases and there’s a full luxury watch and jewellery sale for customers to shop on the website.

If you’re a keyworker, you can get 10% off at Mappin & Webb. This includes supermarket staff, carers and social workers, police and fire service, teachers, military and the NHS.

If you’re looking for a gift, give a Mappin & Webb gift card. Gift cards can be redeemed online or in a Mappin & Webb showroom, and don’t expire.

Mappin & Webb also offer a ‘Sell Your Watch’ service where if you no longer want your timepiece, you can sell it to Mappin & Webb. This service is available for watches from specific brands, and Mappin & Webb will evaluate your watch before letting you know how much it’s worth. Once you send them your watch, Mappin & Webb will either give you a cash payment, a gift card or an exchange.

FAQs

Does Mappin & Webb offer free delivery?

Mappin & Webb offers free standard and express delivery on all orders. Customers can also Click+Collect at any Mappin & Webb store or showroom.

Will I need to sign for my order?

In most cases, a signature will be required for delivery. This will be communicated to you by the courier.

What’s the Mappin & Webb returns policy?

If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. To start a return, head to the ‘Returns & Refunds’ section of the Mappin & Webb website and follow the instructions.

Can I change or cancel my order?

If you wish to amend or cancel your order, contact the Mappin & Webb customer service team.

How do I track my order?

Once your order has been dispatched, Mappin & Webb will send you an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Once a courier receives your order and is out for delivery, they will also contact you with delivery updates.

What payment methods are available?

Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Apple Pay.

What repair & care services does Mappin & Webb offer?

Mappin & Webb offer multiple jewellery and watch services. For watches, they offer servicing for mechanical, automatic and quartz watches, as well as engraving, restoration, strap adjustments, battery replacements and reproofing. For jewellery, they offer repairs, alterations, cleaning, engraving, restoration, renovations and valuations.

Does Mappin & Webb offer any warranties?

The exclusive Mappin & Webb Care offers immediate insurance cover for fine jewellery, silver gifts and watches. Once you sign up for Mappin & Webb Care, all your pieces are protected against accidental damage and theft, and they will repair or replace your items quickly.

Is there a Mappin & Webb store near me?

To find your nearest Mappin & Webb store or showroom, click ‘Our Showrooms’ on the website and enter your postcode.

How do I contact the Mappin & Webb customer service team?

To contact Mappin & Webb customer service, call 0800 1114524, email mwenquiries@mappinandwebb.com or start a live chat on the website.

How to use Mappin & Webb discount codes

1. Find the Mappin & Webb discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Mappin & Webb discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your order summary, you’ll see a dropdown that says ‘Got a Promotional Code’. Click this, enter your discount code into the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If your discount code is eligible with the order, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

Mappin & Webb: Fit for royalty

(Image credit: Mappin & Webb)

Mappin & Webb have been around for over 250 years and since its establishment, it has become well known and loved by royalty, celebrities and other public figures. Mappin & Webb was granted a royal warrant as silversmiths to Queen Victoria back in 1897, another by the Russian Imperial Household in 1899 and was granted a third as silversmiths to HRH The Prince of Wales in 1980. In 2012, the master craftsman of Mappin & Webb was appointed as the Crown Jeweller, so it’s safe to say that many royal families and households are big fans of Mappin & Webb.

Mappin & Webb have created incredibly special pieces during its time in the jewellery sphere, and some special customers definitely stand out over the years. Some of its famous customers include Marie Antoinette, Queen Victoria (whose Golden Jubilee necklace was created by Mappin & Webb), Princess Grace of Monaco (who was a patron of the Edinburgh Mappin & Webb store), Charles Dickens (who purchased a Mappin & Webb Claret Jug) and Winston Churchill (Mappin & Webb made his pocket watches and solid gold ashtrays).

The company has massively expanded since its launch in 1775 and has even created trophies and awards for numerous sporting events like the Royal Ascot. The brand has made trophies for horse racing, golf, football and many more. Alongside their beautiful collection of jewellery, Mappin & Webb also create special commissions if you wish to personalise an item or create your own statue, centrepiece of jewellery entirely.

How to buy a watch at Mappin & Webb

(Image credit: Mappin & Webb)

At Mappin & Webb, you can find an extensive selection of luxury designer watches and timepieces for both men and women. In their showrooms and on the website, you can find beautiful pieces from popular leading brands, including, Cartier, Breitling, Omega, TAG Heuer, Cartier, Tudor, Montblanc, Chopard, Tissot, Wolf Jaeger-LeCoultre and many more. However, if you’re new to the world of watches, the options can be overwhelming. To help you take the stress out of finding the perfect watch, Mappin & Webb has multiple services for you to choose from to help you find your new timepiece.

First, it’s always handy to talk to someone about what you’re looking for. Start by booking an appointment at one of Mappin & Webb’s showrooms. Here, you’ll get expert advice and guidance on the best watch to suit your style preferences and budget. Alternatively, look through the stunning watch collections on the Mappin & Webb website and add the one you like to your basket.

If you’re on a tight budget, Mappin & Webb has a great selection of pre-owned watches. In this collection, you can find luxury Swiss watches and brands that have been pre-owned and then cleaned, restored and inspected by the Mappin & Webb team, taking these timepieces to a like-new condition. The Mappin & Webb experts have carefully inspected these watches so you can be assured that you’re buying a quality piece that will last. Find your next watch at Mappin & Webb.

