ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Three-star DL Joshua Horton ready to announce his college decision

By Jeremy Johnson about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251EsU_0hJKT4fV00
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Three-star defensive lineman Joshua Horton provides a preview for his upcoming commitment.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Lincoln Riley reveals where team chemistry stands following rebuilding through portal

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is in his first camp for the Trojans, as the offensive mastermind tries to manage his roster depth and get his offense up to speed on his playbook. Riley’s main focus is making sure his team is prepared for the season but was asked about the chemistry of his team, as they were largely constructed through the transfer portal this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dl
On3.com

2024 Caleb Williams breaks down recruitment as things heat up

There is a buzz coming from the DMV that is circling Caleb Williams. The class of 2024 wing started this summer for 16u Peach Jam champion Team Takeover. “I played well in July,” Williams told On3. “I was able to help my team succeed through many aspects of the game. I’d say I grew the most in being a leader and vocal for my team and finding other ways to contribute rather than just scoring.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

How Marcus Clarke went from starting CB to transfer portal in eight months

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Marcus Clarke entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon, checking out before even the second scrimmage of the fall. Things were not going well, but the exit would definitely have to be classified as a surprise when you consider that Clarke played in every game last season and ended the year as a starter.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Joe Salave'a: Competition ongoing, biggest goal is to constantly develop everyone on Miami DL

First it was new Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele talking about how six to 10 defensive linemen will be in a rotation, with each considered a starter. Then it was players talking about how they anticipate a deep depth chart on the line, most recently Chantz Williams and Jared Harrison-Hunte weighing in on the topic after Thursday drills.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Marcus Freeman gives update on Notre Dame kicker, punter situation

Following the departures of punter Jay Bramblett (transfer) and kicker Jonathan Doerer (graduation), Notre Dame has spent the offseason on the hunt for new starting specialists. At least in the kicking department, it appears head coach Marcus Freeman and special teams coordinator Brian Mason may have their guy. On Thursday,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy