ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

2022 At a Glance: When Ole Miss hosts Auburn it is setting up a reunion of sorts

By Jake Thompson about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6bVi_0hJKSrMI00
Ole Miss safety Otis Reese and Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

NOTE: This series is giving an overview of Ole Miss football’s 2022 opponents. Next up is a quick glance at Auburn that travels to Oxford for a crucial SEC matchup in mid-October.

It has been a little bit since we took a look at Ole Miss football’s 2022 schedule of opponents — media days and fall camp sort of took the front seat — but we are back at it.

We left off at taking a look at Vanderbilt which serves as the first SEC road trip for Ole Miss this season.

After a quick jaunt up to Nashville, Ole Miss returns to the friendly confines of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium before packing its bags for a two-week road trip to Baton Rouge, La. and College Station, Texas.

There are several storylines surrounding the 2022 meeting between the Rebels and the Tigers with many carrying over from last season.

The Tigers took the meeting in Auburn last year, beating Ole Miss 31-20 Halloween weekend. One of the first storyline carryovers is will Luke Altmyer be the quarterback that is under center this year.

Altmyer took over for a couple series in last year’s game when Matt Corral went down with an injury before returning.

There is plenty of stuff that will happen between today and two months from now to decide who is under center.

Probably the more important storyline will center around two Ole Miss players who wore Auburn colors last year.

JJ Pegues and Ladarius Tennison were wearing the orange and blue last season. Ten months later they are putting on the red and blue working through fall camp.

Both Pegues and Tennison hit the transfer portal and each picked Oxford as their new homes. The decision to leave Auburn was one that was mutual for both — Auburn was not the best fit for them.

Come October it will be interesting emotions for both players.

“I’m going to play hard every game but that game, you know I got to get my getbacks,” Tennison said earlier in camp of playing against Auburn this season.

Comments / 0

Related
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy