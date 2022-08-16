2022 At a Glance: When Ole Miss hosts Auburn it is setting up a reunion of sorts

Ole Miss safety Otis Reese and Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

NOTE: This series is giving an overview of Ole Miss football’s 2022 opponents. Next up is a quick glance at Auburn that travels to Oxford for a crucial SEC matchup in mid-October.

It has been a little bit since we took a look at Ole Miss football’s 2022 schedule of opponents — media days and fall camp sort of took the front seat — but we are back at it.

We left off at taking a look at Vanderbilt which serves as the first SEC road trip for Ole Miss this season.

After a quick jaunt up to Nashville, Ole Miss returns to the friendly confines of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium before packing its bags for a two-week road trip to Baton Rouge, La. and College Station, Texas.

There are several storylines surrounding the 2022 meeting between the Rebels and the Tigers with many carrying over from last season.

The Tigers took the meeting in Auburn last year, beating Ole Miss 31-20 Halloween weekend. One of the first storyline carryovers is will Luke Altmyer be the quarterback that is under center this year.

Altmyer took over for a couple series in last year’s game when Matt Corral went down with an injury before returning.

There is plenty of stuff that will happen between today and two months from now to decide who is under center.

Probably the more important storyline will center around two Ole Miss players who wore Auburn colors last year.

JJ Pegues and Ladarius Tennison were wearing the orange and blue last season. Ten months later they are putting on the red and blue working through fall camp.

Both Pegues and Tennison hit the transfer portal and each picked Oxford as their new homes. The decision to leave Auburn was one that was mutual for both — Auburn was not the best fit for them.

Come October it will be interesting emotions for both players.

“I’m going to play hard every game but that game, you know I got to get my getbacks,” Tennison said earlier in camp of playing against Auburn this season.