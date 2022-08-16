Mike Norvell reveals season-ending injury to FSU running back CJ Campbell

Maddie Malhotra via Getty Images.

Florida State got some bad news on the injury front. CJ Campbell is out for the year — and Mike Norvell announced a move to improve depth at the position.

Campbell suffered a season-ending injury, Norvell told reporters Tuesday, and wide receiver Joshua Burrell is moving over to the position to help. Campbell redshirt last season, but will end up missing his redshirt freshman season, as well. He didn’t play in Florida State’s scrimmage earlier this month.

Now, Burrell — who appeared in two games last season — will step in to help fill the void. Florida State is already trying to replace last season’s leading rusher, Jashaun Corbin, after he went to the NFL, but will now be down another player in that room after Campbell’s injury.

The Seminoles still have Treshaun Ward coming back after he finished third on the roster in rushing yards last season behind Corbin and quarterback Jordan Travis. Ward had 515 yards and four touchdowns on the ground for Norvell’s group last year, and he’ll likely be a key piece of the FSU rushing attack this season, as well.

Mike Norvell on production of Florida State running back room in first scrimmage

After Florida State’s scrimmage Aug. 7, Norvell talked about what he saw from the Seminoles running backs and who showed out.

“I think each of them had their moments,” Norvell said. “Plays where they made people miss. Ran for tough yards. Continued to churn their legs and create a little bit of extra yardage at times when there was not space. … Rodney [Hill] is a young freshman, had a couple of explosive plays. Trey Benson is continuing to get better.

“Treshaun Ward had a really good night as well. CJ Campbell was unavailable tonight, so it was those guys. We’re continuing to mix, I know you guys saw it — Ja’Khi Douglas is a guy that can kind of do a lot of different things, so we got him some work in the backfield and that showed up, as well.”