Mike Norvell reveals season-ending injury to FSU running back CJ Campbell

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Maddie Malhotra via Getty Images.

Florida State got some bad news on the injury front. CJ Campbell is out for the year — and Mike Norvell announced a move to improve depth at the position.

Campbell suffered a season-ending injury, Norvell told reporters Tuesday, and wide receiver Joshua Burrell is moving over to the position to help. Campbell redshirt last season, but will end up missing his redshirt freshman season, as well. He didn’t play in Florida State’s scrimmage earlier this month.

Now, Burrell — who appeared in two games last season — will step in to help fill the void. Florida State is already trying to replace last season’s leading rusher, Jashaun Corbin, after he went to the NFL, but will now be down another player in that room after Campbell’s injury.

The Seminoles still have Treshaun Ward coming back after he finished third on the roster in rushing yards last season behind Corbin and quarterback Jordan Travis. Ward had 515 yards and four touchdowns on the ground for Norvell’s group last year, and he’ll likely be a key piece of the FSU rushing attack this season, as well.

Mike Norvell on production of Florida State running back room in first scrimmage

After Florida State’s scrimmage Aug. 7, Norvell talked about what he saw from the Seminoles running backs and who showed out.

“I think each of them had their moments,” Norvell said. “Plays where they made people miss. Ran for tough yards. Continued to churn their legs and create a little bit of extra yardage at times when there was not space. … Rodney [Hill] is a young freshman, had a couple of explosive plays. Trey Benson is continuing to get better.

Treshaun Ward had a really good night as well. CJ Campbell was unavailable tonight, so it was those guys. We’re continuing to mix, I know you guys saw it — Ja’Khi Douglas is a guy that can kind of do a lot of different things, so we got him some work in the backfield and that showed up, as well.”

Luke Knox cause of death updates — Ole Miss honors FIU player as Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox stays quiet about loss

FLORIDA International University linebacker and former Ole Miss star Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, leaving family, friends, and football fans everywhere heartbroken. Ole Miss football, Luke's former college team, posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter reading: "Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Former Alabama 5-Star Reportedly Transferring To Big Ten

Former Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma is transferring to Michigan. Following multiple reports noticing his inclusion on the team's directory, Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf confirmed to The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis that the former five-star recruit has enrolled and will join the Wolverines as a graduate transfer. Anoma committed to...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
Nick Saban updates Jaheim Oatis, defensive line group's progress

Nick Saban takes pride in his defense. Prior to Alabama’s explosion in the passing game over the last three or four years, the Crimson Tide were a dynasty because of their defense. Last year, the Tide weren’t quite up to their typical standard as a unit on defense. That will change in 2022. And one place where Alabama is always strong and looks to be again this fall is defensive line.
Report: 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor sets South Carolina official visit

After visiting South Carolina at the end of July, five-star Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll athlete Nyckoles Harbor has locked in a return visit for this fall. The news, first reported by 247Sports, is significant for the Gamecocks. They had him on campus in the summer of 2021 as well, but because of his busy track schedule, Harbor has only taken one other official visit — a June trip to Miami. He will return to Columbia on Sept. 17, when the Gamecocks host defending national champion Georgia.
Four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate down to 5 schools

Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy four-star small forward Mouhamed Dioubate tells On3 he’s down to five schools: Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Dioubate has not yet taken any college visits but will announce his visit schedule on Friday, August 19th. The 6-foot-7, Queens, New York native...
