Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed
The Premier League have announced the officials responsible for conducting Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Liverpool.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward cautioned by police for allegedly slapping boy's phone from his hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park. Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned by police after phone incident
It remains to be seen if Manchester United and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo can come to an agreement that would allow him to leave the club during the open summer transfer window and sign to a team that's playing in this season's UEFA Champions League tournament. Ronaldo had his name in...
Shocking footage shows steward fight with a fan during Birmingham City's 1-1 draw with Watford
A steward got into a full-blown fight with a fan at Birmingham vs Watford on Tuesday night. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Championship fixture, with Ken Sema preserving Watford's unbeaten start to the season after cancelling out George Hall's first-half opener. But the real action...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo has Been Warned by the Merseyside Police
The 37 year old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned by the police in the Uk over slapping the phone out of a young Everton fan last season. The Merseyside Police read out a statement that said;. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
BBC
Hillsborough: Huntsman Jack Harris fined after attacks by foxhounds
A man has been fined £500 after a pack of hounds killed a cat and bit a man during a fox hunt in County Down. Lisburn Magistrates' Court heard that Jack Harris was the huntsman employed by Iveagh Hunt Club in November 2020 when the incidents happened. He was...
BBC
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller
Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
Yardbarker
Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News
Manchester City travel to Newcastle on Sunday 22nd of August, and will be hoping to make it three from three so far this season. Newcastle will be ready for the challenge of the Blues, but Erling Haaland will be eager to be among the goals again after drawing a blank against Bournemouth last time out.
Yardbarker
Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today
Liam Delap is expected to be announced by Stoke City today ahead of his loan move to the club until the summer of 2023. Liam Delap underwent his medical yesterday ahead of his loan to Stoke City, and the Potters will be expected to announce the signing of the player today. The Manchester City striker is being sent out on loan to prove himself and develop in the senior game.
Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off
Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
UEFA
Five legendary centre-backs who prove size isn’t everything and give 5ft 9in Lisandro Martinez hope at Man Utd
LISANDRO MARTINEZ caught the eye when he linked up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Not because the former Ajax defender cost £55million. But because Martinez, signed to play centre-back, stands at just 5ft 9in. Those who questioned the Argentine’s height watched gleefully as he was given the...
Former Manchester United Player Says Sir Alex Ferguson Should Return To Management
A former Manchester United title winner has spoken out about the current troubles of United and has made a very strong claim that United should have Sir Alex Ferguson back in the hot seat as club manager.
Report: Chelsea Have Not Yet Tabled Third Bid For Wesley Fofana
Chelsea's pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has begun to drag. Following two rejected bids, the Blues are still mulling over sending a third.
Report: Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah 'Prepared' To Depart On Loan
Young defender Trevoh Chalobah has struggled for game time since breaking through to the first team at Chelsea and is reportedly looking for a loan away in search of more consistent football.
BBC
Barnsley condemn discriminatory fan chanting towards female Bristol Rovers staff member
Barnsley have condemned discriminatory chanting by their fans towards a female member of Bristol Rovers' staff during Tuesday's League One fixture. The visitors, who were beaten 3-0 by the Tykes, said they had made contact with Barnsley to raise their concerns. In a statement, Barnsley said they would investigate and...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Man Utd, Everton, Dembele, Balogun, Lyon, Marseille, Dieng, Dundee
Celtic have no intention of selling striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was signed from VVV-Venlo last summer, following approaches by Premier League clubs in recent days, with the 27-year-old Greece international happy with the Scottish champions. (Fabrizio Romano via Scottish Sun) Celtic are poised for a £3m bonus after Manchester United...
BBC
Gordon Sparks: Plymouth Argyle name press box after long-serving commentator
Plymouth Argyle have named their press box after long-serving BBC Radio Devon commentator Gordon Sparks. The lifelong Argyle fans spent 32 years commentating on the Pilgrims - his first game was the club's FA Cup semi-final loss to Watford in 1984. 'Sparksy' commentated for hospital radio and Plymouth Sound before...
Yardbarker
Report: Jurgen Klopp ‘Interested’ in Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge
Jurgen Klopp has expressed interest in Sheffield United’s midfielder, Sander Berge, amid Liverpool’s growing injury list, according to Gary Weaver at Sky Sports. Sander Berge is 24 years old, playing as a defensive midfielder for Championship club, Sheffield United. The Blades signed the Norwegian in the January transfer window, during their successful 2019-20 Premier League campaign which saw them finish 9th.
Fantasy Premier League team news: Predicted line-ups for Arsenal, Spurs, Liverpool, Man United and more
Gameweek three of the new Premier League season will build up to the big clash on Monday night between Manchester United and Liverpool, while before then Tottenham Hotspur host Wolves and Arsenal travel to Bournemouth looking to maintain their strong start. On Sunday, Chelsea face Leeds and Manchester City are away at Newcastle United. Fantasy football managers will have a keen eye on the team news ahead of the FPL deadline at 11am BST on Saturday, with new signings bedding in and some players still finding their fitness. Here we take a look at the key team news from the...
