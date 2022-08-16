Read full article on original website
Morikami Gardens: Beautiful Japanese Gardens in Florida
South Florida and Japan have a long history together – much to my surprise. I have always found the Japanese culture to be truly different and intriguing, and have been pulled many times to visit Japanese Gardens wherever I visit. For the past four years, I’ve been visiting my parents in Florida and only now realized there was a gem waiting to be discovered only thirty minutes from their house – Morikami Japanese Gardens and Museum in Florida.
Snowmobile Tours at Smuggler’s Notch Resort – A Must Do!
Some tours you take in your life will set your soul on fire. Will give you such a thrill you’ll be energized for hours and hours after. Snowmobiling at Smugglers Notch in Vermont did just that to my hubby and me. He’s a full-on adrenaline junkie, so when I saw his excitement and energy after the tour, I knew this was the real deal.
