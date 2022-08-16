ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

WATE

Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. The festival will include 12 balloonists to paint the Smoky Mountains sky in breathtaking colors. There will also be live entertainment, crafters, as well as a food truck court and a beer tent. Speaking about […]
TOWNSEND, TN
Tennessee State
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Tennessee Lifestyle
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
travelexperta.com

Morikami Gardens: Beautiful Japanese Gardens in Florida

South Florida and Japan have a long history together – much to my surprise. I have always found the Japanese culture to be truly different and intriguing, and have been pulled many times to visit Japanese Gardens wherever I visit. For the past four years, I’ve been visiting my parents in Florida and only now realized there was a gem waiting to be discovered only thirty minutes from their house – Morikami Japanese Gardens and Museum in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
thesmokies.com

The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
CHEROKEE, NC
wvlt.tv

Bible museum showcases the rarest Bibles in the world

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the most rare Bibles you’ll find anywhere in the world are now in Pigeon Forge at the new Tennessee Bible Museum. Gene Albert gained a collection of Bibles for years and for the Jones family visiting Pigeon forge from Michigan, it was interesting to know more about how the scriptures were translated.
TheHorse.com

Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee

On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Restaurant will be built out of almost 100-year-old church in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Knoxville developers announced they were opening a new restaurant inside the original building of a church in South Knoxville. Jay Benson, Tim Duff, Jason Stouffer, and Chris Spiller bought the nearly 100-year-old original building of the Sevier Heights Baptist Church. The building was previously empty, according to reports.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Monday, August 8, a Silver Alert was issued for Whaley. That following Wednesday, the TBI reported they found the car they […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window. “All of a sudden...

