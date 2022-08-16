Read full article on original website
Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop set for brief closure
Clingmans Dome and some roads in the area are scheduled for multiple daytime closures according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. The festival will include 12 balloonists to paint the Smoky Mountains sky in breathtaking colors. There will also be live entertainment, crafters, as well as a food truck court and a beer tent. Speaking about […]
A football stadium sized room, a 200 foot waterfall, and a seismograph call an East TN cavern home
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuckaleechee Caverns are the highest-rated Caverns in the Eastern United States. The Caverns, located off of 321 in Townsend attract people from all across the world to experience life under the Smoky Mountains. ”It brings a lot of people, if it wasn’t for Tuckaleechee and the...
LeConte Lodge accepting reservation requests for 2023 season
The LeConte Lodge is accepting requests to stay at the lodge during the 2023 season. Written requests submitted by fax, email, US mail or online form will be accepted through 4:00 pm EDT, Monday, September 26, 2022.
Two Black Bears Stop Traffic Brawling It Out On Gatlinburg, Tennessee Highway
When you’re driving through the windy, mountainous roads of the Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, there’s typically only two things you have to worry about…. One, car sickness…since the roads are carved out like a snake through the mountains, and two, the wildlife sprinting right out in...
Driving with Daytime: The peaceful side of the Smokies in Townsend, Tennessee
Amy takes us for a visit to Townsend, Tennessee in a gorgeous new Ford Bronco by FriendshipCars.com, for the first Driving with Daytime of the season!
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
The Daily South
Bear Interrupts Alabama Family's Gatlinburg Vacation, Just Wants to Hang Out
An Alabama family vacationing in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, wound up entertaining an unexpected visitor earlier this month. McKinley Sellers Poe told WVLT that she and her family were headed out to a pirate show on August 5 when her father-in-law spotted a young bear. "It walked right up to the patio...
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
Bible museum showcases the rarest Bibles in the world
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the most rare Bibles you’ll find anywhere in the world are now in Pigeon Forge at the new Tennessee Bible Museum. Gene Albert gained a collection of Bibles for years and for the Jones family visiting Pigeon forge from Michigan, it was interesting to know more about how the scriptures were translated.
Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee
On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
Live in Tennessee? Can you pinpoint where on a map?
Live in Tennessee? Could you pinpoint where? It seems like a simple question, but one you should be prepared for, especially in the event of severe weather.
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
Restaurant will be built out of almost 100-year-old church in South Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Knoxville developers announced they were opening a new restaurant inside the original building of a church in South Knoxville. Jay Benson, Tim Duff, Jason Stouffer, and Chris Spiller bought the nearly 100-year-old original building of the Sevier Heights Baptist Church. The building was previously empty, according to reports.
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Monday, August 8, a Silver Alert was issued for Whaley. That following Wednesday, the TBI reported they found the car they […]
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window. “All of a sudden...
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
