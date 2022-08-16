Read full article on original website
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
Oak Ridge wreck injures 2 drivers
The wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Friday on Melton Lake Drive between Amanda Drive and Emory Valley Road.
Suspect on the run after pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol in Monroe County
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A person is on the run following a pursuit on I-75 in Monroe County. Thursday night, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at mile marker 45 on I-75 for a traffic violation. According to THP, the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling North on […]
Investigation underway after man found dead in Oak Ridge home
Oak Ridge Police Department and the TBI are investigating an apparent homicide after police responded to a home on Thursday where they found a man dead inside.
Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop set for brief closure
Clingmans Dome and some roads in the area are scheduled for multiple daytime closures according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Crews work house fire in Farragut
Rural Metro Fire-Knox County is at the scene of a reported house fire in the Farragut area, the agency tweeted Thursday morning.
Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
‘Worried about my kids’ Family injured in East Knoxville drive-by shooting
A mom speaks about being shot during a drive-by shooting in East Knoxville while her kids were in the backseat of her car.
Woman shot outside her car in East Knoxville while her children were in the backseat
A woman was shot outside her car at a Knoxville corner store while her children were in the back seat.
1st responders face more and more overdose calls
The Knoxville Fire Department reported that they responded to 101 overdose calls in the city during August. High School Football Friday Frenzy Week 1 halftime …. Waterfalls to See in the Great Smoky Mountains National …. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …. Woman Lucky to be Alive.
Turn the garage into your favorite room of the house
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your garage a major upgrade at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show. The show will be held on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center and hundreds of vendors are ready to help you turn your house into a home.
‘I wanted it to stop’ residents picking up the pieces after Walker Springs Apartment fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) —The American Red Cross is helping at least 15 families after two buildings at the Walker Springs Apartment complex in West Knoxville caught fire. One of the buildings has been deemed a total loss by Rural Metro Fire. Now, residents who have been displaced are leaning on their community for help. Nikkie […]
Knoxville man arrested with over 4 pounds of weed and $6k police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges after Knoxville Police say they found him with over 4 pounds of marijuana and more than $6,000. On Wednesday, August 17, around 9:30 p.m., KPD officers approached a red Chevy Cruze with temporary tags parked after hours at Victor Ashe Park, when they smelled drugs […]
Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman
The Morristown Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing by her family.
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports they have recovered the body of 76-year-old Claudene Whaley. East TN Historical Society Hootenanny Taking Place …. High School Football Friday Frenzy Week 1 halftime …. Waterfalls to See in the Great Smoky Mountains National …. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …...
Businesses respond to the new developments coming to Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What’s being called The Hub on campus will bring new high-rise apartments and a parking garage along Cumberland Avenue, also known as the Strip. The new developments will be between 22nd and 19th Streets. “It’s kind of a bittersweet thing to see it finally...
6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
Two arrested in death of toddler in Jefferson County
Two people were arrested and indicted for the death of a toddler that happened in March of 2022.
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
