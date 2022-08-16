ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, TN
Traffic
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
WATE

Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Harbison S Crossing#Wate Midday News
WATE

1st responders face more and more overdose calls

The Knoxville Fire Department reported that they responded to 101 overdose calls in the city during August. High School Football Friday Frenzy Week 1 halftime …. Waterfalls to See in the Great Smoky Mountains National …. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …. Woman Lucky to be Alive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Turn the garage into your favorite room of the house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your garage a major upgrade at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show. The show will be held on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center and hundreds of vendors are ready to help you turn your house into a home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WATE

Knoxville man arrested with over 4 pounds of weed and $6k police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges after Knoxville Police say they found him with over 4 pounds of marijuana and more than $6,000. On Wednesday, August 17, around 9:30 p.m., KPD officers approached a red Chevy Cruze with temporary tags parked after hours at Victor Ashe Park, when they smelled drugs […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports they have recovered the body of 76-year-old Claudene Whaley. East TN Historical Society Hootenanny Taking Place …. High School Football Friday Frenzy Week 1 halftime …. Waterfalls to See in the Great Smoky Mountains National …. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
OAK RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy