Few zoos truly can call themselves cage-less. Yet many (too many) pretend to fall into that category. In my opinion, long gone are the days when animals are boxed into small cages where they stress fully pace back and forth from one short end to the other. Miami Metro Zoo can definitely be placed above the rest and put on the same pedestal as San Diego Zoo and Bronx Zoo, to name of few. These Zoo Giants are truly the best there is, and we were lucky enough to go on a family adventure to Miami Metro Zoo, and this is my full experience.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO