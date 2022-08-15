Read full article on original website
Human foot found floating in Yellowstone National Park hot spring
A Yellowstone National Park employee found what appears to be a partial human foot in a hot spring this week, park officials said. The foot was still inside a shoe floating in the Abyss Pool, which is near the West Thumb Geyser Basin, Morgan Warthin, a public affairs officer for Yellowstone National Park, said in a statement.
