Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man killed in Sacramento hit and run early Saturday
SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Marconi Avenue [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 18, 2022) – Monday, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Marconi Avenue that claimed the life of one person. The crash happened on August 15th, at around 9:30 p.m., in the 4100 block, east of Watt Avenue involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to...
18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
Body found in RV after east Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burned RV Friday afternoon. Police say officers were initially called to the area of Folsom Boulevard and Hornet Drive about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found an RV fully...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Jose Luis Rivera Soto Killed, 1 Airlifted after Rollover Accident on State Highway 162 [Mendocino, CA]
44-Year-Old Male Passenger Dies in Rollover Collision near Mile Marker 8. The incident occurred on August 16th, at around 1:20 a.m., near mile marker 8. Investigators say a 28-year-old man from Yuba City was heading east in a red 1996 Ford Ranger. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat.
Sacramento Police confronted by people throwing bottles at 300-vehicle sideshow
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police officers responding to reports of a sideshow possibly involving 300 vehicles were confronted by a violent crowd throwing bottles at them Friday night.Police responded to reports that a sideshow moving through the city and county had arrived at the 3600 block of North Freeway Boulevard just before 8 p.m.When officers conducted enforcement, they were confronted by the group. Following the call, the sideshow continued to move throughout the city and county, according to a police report.Police have not released any information regarding arrests.
KCRA.com
Person found dead at site of RV fire in Sacramento. Police investigating incident as a homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a person was discovered dead at the scene of a fire that burned several RVs on Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The fires started before 3:30 p.m on the 7800 block of Brighton Avenue near Power...
KCRA.com
Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on I-5 and Hammer Lane in Stockton
A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The car vs. bicycle crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. and involved a gray vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Hit-and-Run in Stockton That Left a Cyclist...
abc10.com
Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
One dead after three men shot in Stockton Friday night
STOCKTON — A 36-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting Friday night in the 4900 block of Greensboro Way in Stockton.The man, who has not been identified, died on scene, according to Stockton Police.Officers responded to a report of the shooting at 10:36 p.m. where they located three people who had been shot. In addition to the man who died, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were injured and transported to the hospital, but are expected to survive.At this time, there is no motive or releasable suspect information, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Passenger arrested for charges of attempted murder after driver runs red light in Stockton, sheriff's officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 20-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after the driver of the car he was in ran a red light on Wednesday in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County sheriff'snews release. Angelo Smith was the passenger of a vehicle that ran a red light...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tractor-Trailer Collision With Pickup Near Woodland
Accident on Old River Road Caused by Trailer That Broke Free From Semi. A tractor-trailer collision with a pickup truck east of Woodland caused serious damage on August 15. The truck accident happened around 8:42 p.m. along eastbound Old River Road at County Road 117 when the trailer being pulled by the big rig became unattached and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The individual who called in the accident reportedly said the trucker got out of their cab and forgot to put it in park.
Man arrested for starting three fires in Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police said that a man is now in the South Placer Jail after starting three fires in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road on Thursday. Police said that at 7:05 p.m. Rocklin Firefighters responded to two vegetation fire in the area of 4800 Sierra College Boulevard. […]
SFGate
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Officials announced Wednesday that they found a man and woman, both from Yuba City, who disappeared earlier this month after a day trip they never returned from. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it got a call from the Gridley Police Department in Butte County...
Fox40
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a car on Florin Road near Stockton Boulevard, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the road is blocked at 65th and Florin Road. This is a developing story.
L.A. Weekly
Donald Buckley and Son Injured in Dirt Bike Crash on Wolf Drive [Nevada County, CA]
Two Injured in Dirt Bike Collision near Retrac Way. The incident happened around 6:40 p.m., just south of Retrac Way on August 14th. According to police, the boy was in riding the dirt bike holding onto the handle bar. For reasons unknown, Buckley lost control of the bike and veered off the road before striking a tree.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dixon Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 80
Single-Vehicle Accident Near Dixon Off-Ramp Results in Fatality. A fatal accident in Dixon was reported involving a single vehicle on August 16. The collision occurred along Interstate 80 close to the off-ramp for Dixon sometime around 5:00 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) noted that the vehicle struck the center divider and passed onto the shoulder of the highway.
2 injured in big-rig crash that shut down SB I-680 earlier
(BCN) — Southbound Interstate Highway 680 was closed for several hours Wednesday in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County because of a crash between a big-rig and four other vehicles, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Two […]
Comments / 0