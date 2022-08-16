SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO