CBS Sacramento

Man killed in Sacramento hit and run early Saturday

SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information.  The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified. 
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Marconi Avenue [Sacramento, CA]

SACRAMENTO, CA (August 18, 2022) – Monday, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Marconi Avenue that claimed the life of one person. The crash happened on August 15th, at around 9:30 p.m., in the 4100 block, east of Watt Avenue involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to...
FOX40

18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
ABC10

Body found in RV after east Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burned RV Friday afternoon. Police say officers were initially called to the area of Folsom Boulevard and Hornet Drive about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found an RV fully...
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police confronted by people throwing bottles at 300-vehicle sideshow

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police officers responding to reports of a sideshow possibly involving 300 vehicles were confronted by a violent crowd throwing bottles at them Friday night.Police responded to reports that a sideshow moving through the city and county had arrived at the 3600 block of North Freeway Boulevard just before 8 p.m.When officers conducted enforcement, they were confronted by the group. Following the call, the sideshow continued to move throughout the city and county, according to a police report.Police have not released any information regarding arrests.
KCRA.com

Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
FOX40

Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on I-5 and Hammer Lane in Stockton

A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The car vs. bicycle crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. and involved a gray vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Hit-and-Run in Stockton That Left a Cyclist...
abc10.com

Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
CBS Sacramento

One dead after three men shot in Stockton Friday night

STOCKTON — A 36-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting Friday night in the 4900 block of Greensboro Way in Stockton.The man, who has not been identified, died on scene, according to Stockton Police.Officers responded to a report of the shooting at 10:36 p.m. where they located three people who had been shot. In addition to the man who died, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were injured and transported to the hospital, but are expected to survive.At this time, there is no motive or releasable suspect information, according to police.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Tractor-Trailer Collision With Pickup Near Woodland

Accident on Old River Road Caused by Trailer That Broke Free From Semi. A tractor-trailer collision with a pickup truck east of Woodland caused serious damage on August 15. The truck accident happened around 8:42 p.m. along eastbound Old River Road at County Road 117 when the trailer being pulled by the big rig became unattached and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The individual who called in the accident reportedly said the trucker got out of their cab and forgot to put it in park.
FOX40

Man arrested for starting three fires in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police said that a man is now in the South Placer Jail after starting three fires in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road on Thursday. Police said that at 7:05 p.m. Rocklin Firefighters responded to two vegetation fire in the area of 4800 Sierra College Boulevard. […]
SFGate

Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Officials announced Wednesday that they found a man and woman, both from Yuba City, who disappeared earlier this month after a day trip they never returned from. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it got a call from the Gridley Police Department in Butte County...
Fox40

Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a car on Florin Road near Stockton Boulevard, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the road is blocked at 65th and Florin Road. This is a developing story.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dixon Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 80

Single-Vehicle Accident Near Dixon Off-Ramp Results in Fatality. A fatal accident in Dixon was reported involving a single vehicle on August 16. The collision occurred along Interstate 80 close to the off-ramp for Dixon sometime around 5:00 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) noted that the vehicle struck the center divider and passed onto the shoulder of the highway.
KRON4 News

2 injured in big-rig crash that shut down SB I-680 earlier

(BCN) — Southbound Interstate Highway 680 was closed for several hours Wednesday in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County because of a crash between a big-rig and four other vehicles, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Two […]
