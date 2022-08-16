Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
'For us to be invited back, it really means the world': Gators impress former players with facility, practice
The names of Florida’s former All-Americans line the bricks Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rests upon, signaling to pedestrians the ocean of storied alumni the program’s produced. In recent years, the current teams’ connection to those names has seemingly grown more distant. Florida head coach Billy Napier took...
Emory Jones named ASU starting QB
Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023
Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
247Sports
Harsin says Tigers not ready to play smart football
AUBURN, Alabama–Two weeks before season two as head coach of the Tigers, Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words about an aspect of the 2022 Auburn football team that he said needs improvement. Major improvement. Harsin made it quite clear that the mental aspect of the team’s performance is not...
247Sports
Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools
One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
247Sports
Elite EDGE Damon Wilson plans to officially visit Miami
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains what stood out from team’s 2nd scrimmage
Following Georgia’s first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear the team had a ways to go on both sides of the ball. While there is still room for further improvement, Smart made it clear there were some positives to take from the Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage.
247Sports
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
247Sports
Numbers agree with Auburn's new defensive coordinator
AUBURN, Alabama–Under new management for 2022, the Auburn football team’s defense is looking for improvement in a variety of areas. One of the more important things the Tigers can do to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 record is to force more turnovers. “We caused a lot of...
247Sports
South Florida playmakers put on a show Thursday at Cardinal Gibbons jamboree
After a scoreless first quarter, some of the fans assembled Thursday night for the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons three-team jamboree started chirping about certain players being over-ranked and not legitimate five-star talents. Well, hopefully those individuals stuck around for the rest of the action, because if they did, they got a chance to see some of South Florida’s top skill players put on a show. 247Sports has what you need to know below.
In-state WR Kevin Concepcion announces decision date
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 2023 recruiting is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is up to 11 commits for the class, including multiple highly-rated defensive prospects. Now, one area NC State offensively is receiver, and Kevin Concepcion has been at the top of the Pack's recruiting board for several months.
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 14 on Howard Jones Field
Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 14 held on Howard Jones Field. They discuss remaining positional battles and comments made by Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley in his post-practice presser. This is the...
BREAKING: Ga. DT Joshua Horton Commits to UNC
North Carolina has added another defensive lineman to its commitment list: defensive tackle Joshua Horton announced his Tar Heels pledge on Friday afternoon. Horton, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes High, chose UNC over fellow finalists Auburn and UCF. He officially visited all three schools in June. His trip to Chapel Hill was the last of those three.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0