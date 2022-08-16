ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Former Rebel Luke Knox has died

Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
247Sports

Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change

Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Emory Jones named ASU starting QB

Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023

Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Harsin says Tigers not ready to play smart football

AUBURN, Alabama–Two weeks before season two as head coach of the Tigers, Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words about an aspect of the 2022 Auburn football team that he said needs improvement. Major improvement. Harsin made it quite clear that the mental aspect of the team’s performance is not...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools

One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Numbers agree with Auburn's new defensive coordinator

AUBURN, Alabama–Under new management for 2022, the Auburn football team’s defense is looking for improvement in a variety of areas. One of the more important things the Tigers can do to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 record is to force more turnovers. “We caused a lot of...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

South Florida playmakers put on a show Thursday at Cardinal Gibbons jamboree

After a scoreless first quarter, some of the fans assembled Thursday night for the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons three-team jamboree started chirping about certain players being over-ranked and not legitimate five-star talents. Well, hopefully those individuals stuck around for the rest of the action, because if they did, they got a chance to see some of South Florida’s top skill players put on a show. 247Sports has what you need to know below.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
247Sports

In-state WR Kevin Concepcion announces decision date

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 2023 recruiting is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is up to 11 commits for the class, including multiple highly-rated defensive prospects. Now, one area NC State offensively is receiver, and Kevin Concepcion has been at the top of the Pack's recruiting board for several months.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 14 on Howard Jones Field

Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 14 held on Howard Jones Field. They discuss remaining positional battles and comments made by Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley in his post-practice presser. This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. DT Joshua Horton Commits to UNC

North Carolina has added another defensive lineman to its commitment list: defensive tackle Joshua Horton announced his Tar Heels pledge on Friday afternoon. Horton, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes High, chose UNC over fellow finalists Auburn and UCF. He officially visited all three schools in June. His trip to Chapel Hill was the last of those three.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy