ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Down to Earth: Piero Gilardi at Magazzino Italian Art

By Louis Bury
Art in America
Art in America
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lt3LC_0hJKMjl600

Piero Gilardi ’s signature “nature carpets” don’t appear credibly natural or carpet-like, which is part of their quirky charm. The artworks are sizable rectangles of polyurethane foam, into which the artist has carved intricate, earthy tableaux before saturating them with synthetic pigments, and sometimes appending other, smaller foam sculptures. The works depict contoured segments of land or, in a few cases, sea: a beach strewn with driftwood and lily pads; a mossy forest trail marked by felled tree branches; roiling ocean water with seagulls flying close to the surface. In “Tappeto-Natura” at Magazzino Italian Art , the artist’s first museum exhibition in the United States, curated by Elena Re, the twenty-five selections turn the gallery floor and walls into a cornucopia of tiled terrain.

Take Sassi (Rocks, 1967), an approximately five-foot-square nature carpet whose bumpy surface was sculpted to appear as though covered in stones. Each of its hundreds of stones is rendered in realistic detail, with pocked and craggy textures, and blotchy coloration. Yet the piece as a whole creates the impression of artifice, given the abrupt contrast between its borders and the surrounding floor. It’s as though the artwork were an excerpt or quote from nature, a peculiar cross between a fabric swatch at a furniture store and a diorama at a natural history museum.

Whereas Sassi ’s fake stones appear credible, most of Gilardi’s nature carpets contain fanciful touches. Mais (Corn, 1966) depicts dozens of cartoonishly angular corn cobs, all in carrot orange, alongside a crude wooden rake. Papaya e pitaja (Papaya and Pitaya, 2018) centers around a papaya tree whose shrunken proportions, splayed fruit growth, and spread across the floor (rather than upright) are unnatural. The composition, warped to fit the nature carpet format, eschews the pretense of verisimilitude. This tendency is most pronounced in the nature carpets fabricated between 2018 and 2020, which are grouped together on one wall at Magazzino and whose bright, tropical environs celebrate their own artifice more than their predecessors. The decision to display these works on the wall may seem strange but isn’t new: not long after Gilardi began to make nature carpets in the 1960s, they became collector’s items too precious to subject to the wear and tear of an actual carpet.

Gilardi intended the nature carpets to be usable interior design pieces that he believed could break down barriers between art and life. This gesture can be understood as a precursor to immersive and relational aesthetics, influenced by the artist’s ties to the incipient Arte Povera movement. Gilardi’s decision to work with polyurethane—a synthetic that became commercially available in the 1950s, and used in such things as sofas and car seats—likewise embraces the movement’s preoccupation with quotidian materials that complicate the nature-culture binary. Many of the nature carpets were originally rolled up on large spools and sold by the yard, like industrial goods: one example, Terreno di montagna (Mountain Terrain, 1966), stretches across Magazzino’s floor like a stuck-out tongue.

Though the nature carpets garnered considerable, immediate recognition, Gilardi’s aesthetic and political concerns with anti-capitalist collectivity led him to withdraw from mainstream art-making by the early 1970s. During the next decade, he directed his energies toward writing and a wide range of artistically inflected civic activism, from street theater to art therapy for psychiatric patients to factory demonstrations and nuclear protests in Italy to community outreach programs in Africa and the Americas. When Gilardi resumed more institutionally recognizable art practices in the early 1980s, he pursued interactive new media initiatives such as the unrealized Ixiana Project, a plan for an immersive artistic-technological environment in Paris’s Parc de la Villette. In the 2000s, these efforts culminated in Turin’s Parco Arte Vivente, or Living Art Park, a collaborative open-air exhibition site initiated by Gilardi, whose grassy central knoll—a compound containing a museum and laboratory focused on bio art—looks like an earthwork nestled in an urban neighborhood.

One question the exhibition might prompt is why Gilardi intermittently resumed making new nature carpets throughout his career, given his environmentalist leanings. The reprises feel aesthetically redundant and materially wasteful. Yet in interviews, Gilardi has been refreshingly honest about how periodically producing new nature carpets has enabled him to finance the more idealistic aspects of his practice. The shifts in the carpets’ appearance and usage—from low-key to over-the-top artifice; from utilitarian to decorative objects—make the most sense when understood in the context of the artist’s career.

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s easy to see that the nature carpets were Gilardi’s probing first steps toward a more expansive vision of what art can be and do. The paradox is that, in a career dedicated to moving beyond visual art’s conventional values and uses, the carpets bear the closest resemblance to traditional artistic output, and thus more readily lend themselves to museum display than the less object-focused aspects of his practice. This makes the exhibition an effective, if necessarily partial, introduction to an underappreciated artist: an incitement for visitors to see and learn more about an oeuvre whose ambitions are starry-eyed even as its politics remain down-to-earth.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Art in America

An American in Paris: How Painter Shirley Jaffe Mastered the Secret of Hard-Edge Vitality

Click here to read the full article. Shirley Jaffe, who died in 2016 a few days short of her 93rd birthday, is the subject of “Une Américaine à Paris,” a luminous retrospective currently at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. The French capital was her adopted home, where she had lived and worked since 1949. While many American artists came to Paris after the war—more than 300 were reportedly there in the 1950s—only a handful stayed more than a few years. Drawn by the city’s history, culture, and romantic bohemian life, these visitors found Paris cheap, especially after the 1948 devaluation of...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Prism of Relations: the 2022 Toronto Biennial

Click here to read the full article. “Over long expanses of time, the bottom-most layers of earth move slowly upward, continually revealing its past to us,” curators Tairone Bastien, Candice Hopkins, and Katie Lawson write in their statement for the second Toronto Biennial of Art. Titled “What Water Knows, the Land Remembers,” the exhibition was framed as a “move inland” from the shoreline, which served as an organizing idea for the inaugural biennial (“The Shoreline Dilemma”) that Hopkins and Bastien curated in 2019. The works on view were meant to suggest how land, like water, is an archive, and to...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Signifying Power: Oscar Murillo at the Saint Louis Art Museum

Seven giant paintings by Oscar Murillo nearly fill the walls of two galleries at the Saint Louis Art Museum. With their encrusted layers of paint, they look sedimentary. Murillo laid the pigment on thick in most places: scribbled blacks and bursts of raw color are set tight together alongside dull, flat slabs. Bits of other crumpled material curl out from the peaks of several impasto lumps, as if to emphasize the sheer volume of paint. The series is called “manifestation.” In several languages, versions of this word refer to both political protest and to the process of making apparent something...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Art in America

Painting Pedigree: Amie Siegel at Thomas Dane Gallery

Amie Siegel is known for her slow-paced films interrogating cultural systems of labor and value in forensic depth, as in two films she presented at the South London Gallery in 2017 for her show “Strata”: Fetish (2016) tracks an annual deep-cleaning of collected objects in Sigmund Freud’s former London home, now a museum, and Quarry (2015) follows the tortuous journey of marble from deep underground caverns to luxury apartments in New York. Siegel applies a similarly investigative approach in her new feature-length video Bloodlines. Commissioned by the National Galleries of Scotland, where it is now on view, and recently shown at...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anni Albers
Person
Shigeko Kubota
Person
Pipilotti Rist
Art in America

One Work: Beatriz Cortez’s “Ilopango, Stela A”

Click here to read the full article. Evoking meteorites, igneous rocks, and Mayan artifacts, Beatriz Cortez’s stained, weathered metal sculptures on view at Commonwealth & Council in Los Angeles forge historic and thematic ties between the circulation of geological matter and the movement of people across Earth’s surface. One particularly powerful piece, Ilopango, Stela A (2022), more specifically considers how natural disasters and climate change have altered the course of civilizations worldwide. Echoing the form of a Mayan stela, the sculpture is embellished with symbols loosely referencing the AD 431 eruption of Ilopango, a volcano that is now a caldera...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Art in America

Friendship and Antagonism: Documenta 15

Click here to read the full article. Friendship is in vogue of late, as the theme of a 2019 issue of Artforum; a 2021 group show at Chicago’s Renaissance Society titled “Smashing into my heart”; and the subject of a 2016 performance piece, Carolyn Lazard’s Support System, during which visitors brought dozens of bouquets to the artist, who was on bed rest. While some of these projects simply uncover the social circuitry that links the arts, others point to something more transformative by surveying networks of relations that cut across privatized institutions, couples, and nuclear families as they model alternative...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Reading Material: Books Shaping Artists’ Practices Now

Click here to read the full article. Ten artists tell us about a key book they read this year and how it affected their practice. —Eds. FICUS INTERFAITH We love this book so much. Its streamlined layout and lucid, methodical style allow you to swim around inside it. Although we are not architects, we like to use this book as a lens to view ourselves as artists and to reimagine the function of art-making. Instead of viewing artists as isolated vehicles of their own genius, this book portrays them as conveying a collaborative energy for everyone and anyone. To us, making a good...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Earth#Decorative Art#Magazzino Italian
Art in America

A Color for Our Times: “Safety Orange” Considers a Curious Hue

Click here to read the full article. “If the U.S. cultural present were a color,” Anna Watkins Fisher writes in her new book, “it would be Safety Orange.” The highly visible hue is the subject of a new 98-page volume, Safety Orange, which came out in January as part of the University of Minnesota Press’s reliably good “Forerunners” series. The book considers the color as an emblem of neoliberal “responsibilization.” In Watkins Fisher’s conception, safety orange can be read as a tool that the government uses to warn everyday citizens of hazards and disrepair while placing the responsibility of safety on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Art in America

Forensics and Fables: the 12th Berlin Biennale

When French Algerian artist-curator Kader Attia was invited to organize this year’s Berlin Biennale, he asked himself, why put on yet another international roundup? Recalling his existential deliberation in a curatorial statement for the show, titled “Still Present!,” he came up with a neat and tidy answer, convincing in part. Art, he said, can render visible certain histories, wounds, and perspectives that have long been suppressed by colonialism and its afterlives. Sure, we are inundated by online images and information, but art—because it requires a different kind of attention—best functions as a sort of magnifying lens or as a tool for slowing down perception of the present. In today’s world—one Attia terms a “world of wounds”—such slowing down has become, paradoxically, urgent.
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Kid Stuff: Why Have Artists Been So Drawn to Children’s Books?

REFLECTING ON HIS EVOLUTION as an artist, Pablo Picasso is reported to have said that he spent “a lifetime” trying to learn to paint like a child. Though an obvious exaggeration, the quote gets to the heart of modernism’s admiration of children’s art. As art historians like Jonathan Fineberg have observed, Picasso was not alone in seeking to emulate children’s creativity. In the first decades of the twentieth century, a host of European artists in search of new modes of expression looked to children’s drawings for inspiration and guidance, believing that art made by the young was purer and more “primitive” than images mediated through adult perception and dulled by social convention and artifice.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Art in America

Art in America

1K+
Followers
578
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/

Comments / 0

Community Policy