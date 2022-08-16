Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
USU Head Coach Manny Martins Signs Extension Through 2025
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State head soccer coach Manny Martins has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season, as announced by USU Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell on Wednesday. "Manny had an incredible first season with the Aggies and has the soccer program on an upward...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State women's basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The Aggies' non-conference ledger will consist of 11 games and one exhibition, including six contests at home and six on the road. The schedule is highlighted by four meetings with in-state opponents.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Motu’apuaka and Alo Named to Polynesian Player of the Year Award Watch List
LOGAN, Utah – Senior defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka and junior offensive lineman Falepule Alo have both been named to the 2022 watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, it was announced Thursday by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. The Award is presented annually...
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Herald-Journal
New men’s champ at Logan River
There is a new men’s club champion at the Logan River Golf Course. Dylan Hardy, who only trailed briefly for one hole during the whole match-play tournament and that was in the semifinals, started strong and took advantage of some misfortune by Taylor Hansen Wednesday in the championship match. Hardy never trailed in the finale and went on to win 7-up.
Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months
The Climate Prediction Center has just predicted we are most likely going to see above average temperatures and dry conditions for the long term future. The post Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months appeared first on Local News 8.
ksl.com
Sister of Utah murder suspect arrested as search continues for him and his young child
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Another family member of a fugitive tied to the killing of a man outside a South Salt Lake grocery story has been arrested and accused of lying to police and helping the fugitives avoid capture. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked into the Salt...
Pocatello Police welcomes 2 new officers
The Pocatello Police Department is welcoming two new officers. The post Pocatello Police welcomes 2 new officers appeared first on Local News 8.
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to assault on woman
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman in the face multiple times. According to the probable cause affidavit, Alex Benson, 37, told police he and the victim were having an argument when he hit her in the face three times.
Three Southern Idaho Counties Oppose Installation of 400 Wind Turbines
SHOSHONE — Two counties independently passed resolutions on Monday to not support the proposed construction of up to 400 wind turbines on 73,000 acres of public land in south-central Idaho. With the resolutions, Lincoln and Minidoka counties join Jerome County, whose commissioners passed a similar resolution on July 25.
KSLTV
Davis School District installs district-wide surveillance system
CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It’s part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was as about the...
KSLTV
Vehicle recovered from Pineview Reservoir after leaving roadway
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A vehicle was recovered from Pineview Reservoir Tuesday after authorities say it left the roadway. The incident happened in the area of 5103 East and state Route 39 near Huntsville around 8:49 a.m. Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it was reported the...
'A NEW CHAPTER': Owners of Maag Prescription prepare for retirement, plan to hold customer appreciation barbecue on Friday
POCATELLO — When Greg Maag first started working for his father’s pharmacy in the early 1960s, he was 14 years old and delivered prescriptions via bicycle along the streets of Pocatello during the summer. Now, after 45 years of owning and running Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in downtown Pocatello, he and his wife, Kathy, are set to retire and hand the reins of the oldest pharmacy in town to their son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Traci Maag. ...
‘The Good Shepherds’ looks at church wealth, raising hackles as debut looms
SYRACUSE — With the debut performance looming, a musical that takes aim at the wealth of organized religion is raising hackles among some. The first performance of “The Good Shepherds,” written, composed and directed by a pair of Cache Valley men, David Nolan and Chris Metz, is set for Thursday at the Syracuse Arts Academy Amphitheater. It zeroes in on the sizeable apparent investments of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, arguing that the money could be better spent helping those in need.
F&G Commission approved three new land deals across Idaho. Here’s how hunters, anglers and wildlife will benefit
Good news if you’re an Idaho hunter or angler. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of three properties that will provide over a thousand acres of new hunting and fishing access, as well as improved habitat for deer, elk, upland game, fish and more. Two of...
71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
Logan Police searching for burglar targeting local business
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a local business and stole a cash box early last week. The Logan City Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage carrying a stolen metal cash box during the […]
