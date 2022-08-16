ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7

Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, discusses sellout streak with 2022 season approaching

Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, expects the Cornhuskers to continue its sellout streak during the 2022 season. The current sellout streak stands at 382 consecutive games. Nebraska’s first game of the season will be a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Since the season opener will not be held in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers will have to wait until Sept. 3 to see if the sellout streak continues.
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
EVANSTON, IL
CJ Stroud doubles down on assessment of Ohio State's 2 losses in 2021

CJ Stroud is not quite ready to back down from a claim he recently made about Ohio State. During fall camp, Stroud continues to prepare for the 2022 season with a mostly new group of receivers. Fortunately, he’ll still have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson and a talented offensive line in front of him.
COLUMBUS, OH
Georgia high school scores 4OT game-winner with wild behind-the-back pass

High school football is back, and it is wilder than ever. On Friday night, Georgia schools Loganville Red Devils and the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes got into four overtimes in a wild game. The game’s wildest event was how Loganville successfully created the game-winning play. The quarterback handed the ball...
LOGANVILLE, GA
How to Bet UFC 278 in Michigan Online With Best Sportsbook Apps, Promos

UFC 278 is going down tonight, and those in Michigan who are looking to bet with the market’s top apps and sportsbook promos have landed in the right spot. A mix of risk-free first bets, guaranteed payouts, and no-brainer offers sets up the perfect mix for one of the month’s most highly anticipated sports betting events.
MICHIGAN STATE
Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener

Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
LINCOLN, NE
The 3 Best Ways to bet UFC 278 in Indiana Online This Weekend

Sports fans can bet UFC 278 in Indiana with a few different sportsbooks. New players at these sportsbooks can lock up bonus cash to gear up for the main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. There should be something for every sports bettor with the three best offers out there in the Hoosier State.
INDIANA STATE
How to Get the Bet $5, Get $200 DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 278

Head into the weekend with a bang by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code for UFC 278. This offer is giving new users the chance to win big on Usman-Edwards or any other fight taking place in Salt Late City this Saturday night. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, AZ, MI, TN,...
UFC
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
ANN ARBOR, MI
College sports fans unhappy with one part of B1G's new media deal

The new B1G media rights deal is giving the conference the networks of CBS, NBC, and FOX as broadcast partners until the 2029-2030 season. However, not everyone is liking the move, especially fans of college basketball who will now need a Peacock subscription to watch certain games. This will also...
COLLEGE SPORTS
R.J. Young releases his Top 5 non-conference games of 2022

R.J. Young is back with another 1 of his takes. This time, he ranked his 5 favorite non-conference games that are coming up this season. Nearly all of the games involve a ranked vs ranked matchup, but that doesn’t mean that it will stay that way. It’s not surprising that his No.1 non-conference game is the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup in Week 1. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be taking on the No. 5 Fighting Irish in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
5 observations about the monster new Big Ten media rights agreement

Kevin Warren can’t be blamed for admiring the prodigious trajectory of his moon shot home run, with the Big Ten’s official release announcing the conference’s groundbreaking new media rights deal striking a virtual Barry Bonds pose. “Big Ten Conference football will dominate Saturdays” opens the second paragraph...
