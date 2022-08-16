Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7
Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio high school football team scores walk-off TD on thrilling 72-yard trick play
High school football is back! One Ohio team opened 2022 with what’s likely to be its most thrilling win of the year. The Westerville Central Warhawks played crosstown rivals the Westerville North Warriors on Friday night. North led 20-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining. Central, though, pulled off an incredible ending.
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, discusses sellout streak with 2022 season approaching
Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, expects the Cornhuskers to continue its sellout streak during the 2022 season. The current sellout streak stands at 382 consecutive games. Nebraska’s first game of the season will be a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Since the season opener will not be held in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers will have to wait until Sept. 3 to see if the sellout streak continues.
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 insider outlines potential moves for B1G if UCLA reverses course
Conference realignment rumors have never stopped this offseason, and another layer was added to the conversation Wednesday evening. Earlier Wednesday, the California Board of Regents met to discuss UCLA’s move to the B1G alongside USC. The Trojans as a private institution are not subject to the Regents. Following the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, Ohio State 4-star QB commit, shows off arm with impressive TD throw on the run
Brock Glenn has started his last season of high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday night, he showed why he appears to have a bright future in Columbus. On Twitter, Sports Zone TV shared an impressive highlight from Glenn. The Ohio State commit was on the...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State QB coach Corey Dennis addresses using CJ Stroud as a runner, names fastest Buckeye QB
Ohio State fans already know that CJ Stroud is a fantastic passer and has great rushing ability, and Buckeye quarterback coach Corey Dennis discusses the possibility of using Stroud more as a rusher in the Buckeyes’ offense. “Any time you can get a cheap first down’s important. I mean,...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud doubles down on assessment of Ohio State's 2 losses in 2021
CJ Stroud is not quite ready to back down from a claim he recently made about Ohio State. During fall camp, Stroud continues to prepare for the 2022 season with a mostly new group of receivers. Fortunately, he’ll still have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson and a talented offensive line in front of him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Keon Keeley, 5-star 2023 edge, planning visit to B1G team after decommitting from Notre Dame
Keon Keeley is back on the market and a Big Ten team is in the mix for the elite edge rusher. Keeley, rated 5-stars and the No. 7 overall recruit in 2023 on the 247Sports composite rankings, backed off his pledge to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening. Turns out he’ll be seeing the Irish soon, though.
saturdaytradition.com
Georgia high school scores 4OT game-winner with wild behind-the-back pass
High school football is back, and it is wilder than ever. On Friday night, Georgia schools Loganville Red Devils and the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes got into four overtimes in a wild game. The game’s wildest event was how Loganville successfully created the game-winning play. The quarterback handed the ball...
saturdaytradition.com
How to Bet UFC 278 in Michigan Online With Best Sportsbook Apps, Promos
UFC 278 is going down tonight, and those in Michigan who are looking to bet with the market’s top apps and sportsbook promos have landed in the right spot. A mix of risk-free first bets, guaranteed payouts, and no-brainer offers sets up the perfect mix for one of the month’s most highly anticipated sports betting events.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener
Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
The 3 Best Ways to bet UFC 278 in Indiana Online This Weekend
Sports fans can bet UFC 278 in Indiana with a few different sportsbooks. New players at these sportsbooks can lock up bonus cash to gear up for the main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. There should be something for every sports bettor with the three best offers out there in the Hoosier State.
saturdaytradition.com
How to Get the Bet $5, Get $200 DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 278
Head into the weekend with a bang by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code for UFC 278. This offer is giving new users the chance to win big on Usman-Edwards or any other fight taking place in Salt Late City this Saturday night. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, AZ, MI, TN,...
UFC・
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
saturdaytradition.com
College sports fans unhappy with one part of B1G's new media deal
The new B1G media rights deal is giving the conference the networks of CBS, NBC, and FOX as broadcast partners until the 2029-2030 season. However, not everyone is liking the move, especially fans of college basketball who will now need a Peacock subscription to watch certain games. This will also...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports reveals preseason ‘All-Transfer’ squad, 5 B1G players selected
247 Sports revealed its preseason “All-Transfer” team and 5 B1G players made the team heading into the 2022 season. The list profiles some of the top names who entered the transfer portal in 2022. Here are the 5 B1G transfers who made 247 Sports’ team (Via 247 Sports):
saturdaytradition.com
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan State football game in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan State. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan. A year ago, people didn’t even know Tuck...
saturdaytradition.com
R.J. Young releases his Top 5 non-conference games of 2022
R.J. Young is back with another 1 of his takes. This time, he ranked his 5 favorite non-conference games that are coming up this season. Nearly all of the games involve a ranked vs ranked matchup, but that doesn’t mean that it will stay that way. It’s not surprising that his No.1 non-conference game is the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup in Week 1. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be taking on the No. 5 Fighting Irish in Columbus.
saturdaytradition.com
5 observations about the monster new Big Ten media rights agreement
Kevin Warren can’t be blamed for admiring the prodigious trajectory of his moon shot home run, with the Big Ten’s official release announcing the conference’s groundbreaking new media rights deal striking a virtual Barry Bonds pose. “Big Ten Conference football will dominate Saturdays” opens the second paragraph...
NFL・
Comments / 0