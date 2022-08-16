ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Retired Wyoming Highway Patrol Narcotics Detection K-9 Passes Away

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022. "K-9 Hunter spent his remaining days with the Neilson family and spent his last week running around chasing his ball and swimming while the family was enjoying the lake. He passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to the wood-burning stove."
Wyoming Artists Invited to “Canvas on a Can” Contest

Snowy Mountain Brewery, located in Saratoga, WY, is looking for new label designs for the four varieties of beer the brewery currently cans and distributes throughout the state. "In an effort to enhance community spirit and have some fun," Snowy Mountain Brewery invites Wyoming artists to show off their skills...
SARATOGA, WY
HEAR: Loud BOOM Over Wyoming As Meteor Heads To Utah

8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something breaking the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

