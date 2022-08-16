Read full article on original website
Wyoming Only the “10th” Most Beautiful State in America? I Disagree.
Ah, Wyoming. Home of sweeping prairies, dramatic mountainscapes, and gorgeous sunsets. We love your majestic beauty - why else would we put up with the crazy wind and hailstorms? Yes, our state is beautiful. But according to Thrillest, Wyoming isn't the most beautiful state in the country. And I respectfully disagree with them.
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
Retired Wyoming Highway Patrol Narcotics Detection K-9 Passes Away
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022. "K-9 Hunter spent his remaining days with the Neilson family and spent his last week running around chasing his ball and swimming while the family was enjoying the lake. He passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to the wood-burning stove."
Wyoming Artists Invited to “Canvas on a Can” Contest
Snowy Mountain Brewery, located in Saratoga, WY, is looking for new label designs for the four varieties of beer the brewery currently cans and distributes throughout the state. "In an effort to enhance community spirit and have some fun," Snowy Mountain Brewery invites Wyoming artists to show off their skills...
HEAR: Loud BOOM Over Wyoming As Meteor Heads To Utah
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something breaking the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
Election Results – Wyoming Secretary of State
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, Chuck Gray is currently leading in the Republican primary for the Wyoming Secretary of State. Wyoming Secretary of State.
What Are The Most Popular Names For Grandparents In Wyoming?
It started as a random off-air conversation. I think it all started when I saw an announcement from a friend of mine that she was going to be a "GiGi" for the first time ever. And I mentioned to Drew that I wanted to be called "GiGi" as well. He...
Take A Look At Fantastic Wyoming Scenery Near Laramie Peak
You've heard of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook and Medicine Bow National Forest, but what about Bear Head Mountain, South Mountain or Round Mountain? They're all incredible peaks just south of Laramie peak. There's no doubt that living in Wyoming is an outdoor lovers dream. One thing I've tried to do since...
The Internet Has Feelings On What Devils Tower Actually Is.
Devils Tower is the first national monument in the United States. We can all agree on that. We can also agree that seeing Devils Tower is more than awe-inspiring. We can also all agree that it's an incredible wonder in this world. But, if you ask people what they think...
Wyoming Gov. Gordon: Coal Leasing Moratorium Will Harm Consumers
Gov. Mark Gordon denounced the ruling by a federal judge on Friday that would restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands, according to a prepared statement. "This decision is a step backwards that doesn’t protect the environment and ensures consumers will pay more for energy," Gordon said.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ”Glacial Snow-Filled” Wyoming Winter
The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a cold, showy winter for much of the country in 2022-2023. That includes Wyoming, which is shown on a map as being part of a "Hibernation Zone, Glacial Snow-Filled" area according to the publication:. In general, the Farmer's Almanac is predicting a colder than usual...
