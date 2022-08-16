ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX CEO: US Crypto Derivatives Is What 'I'm Paying The Most Attention To Right Now'

Bringing crypto derivatives to U.S. traders has been "the single biggest ask of our customers as long as I can remember," said the CEO. In the same year in which he has spent hundreds of millions bailing out struggling crypto lenders and had his face plastered on billboards, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried still says LedgerX—now renamed FTX US Derivatives—still commands the majority of his attention.
SBI Holdings to Cut Bitcoin Mining Operations in Russia Citing Sanctions Concerns

Japan’s largest online brokerage, SBI Holdings, will be shutting down its Bitcoin mining operations in Siberia. SBI Holdings, Japan’s leading financial service company, will close down its crypto mining operations in Russia, per a Bloomberg report. A spokesman for the firm said that one of the reasons behind...
Tether Reveals 58% Decrease in Commercial Paper Holdings in Latest Attestation

Tether has just released its latest attestation report breaking down the reserves backing the USDT stablecoin. Tether, the issuer of the industry’s largest stablecoin USDT, today published its latest quarterly attestation report for the token’ reserves. The USDT stablecoin is reportedly backed by the U.S. dollar, meaning that...
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Announces Police Inquiry, 80% Staff Cut

The beleaguered crypto lender Hodlnaut has joined the long list of firms slashing its headcount amid a wider liquidity crisis. Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto lender, updated the community on its judicial management filing as well as announced two troubling updates. First, the platform announced cutting 80% of its staff, roughly...
Huobi Stablecoin HUSD Regains Dollar Peg After Tumbling Roughly 10%

A “short-term liquidity problem” led to the instability of Huobi’s dollar-backed stablecoin, says its issuer. A stablecoin’s price is climbing? Sounds like an oxymoron, but in the case of crypto exchange Huobi’s stablecoin HUSD, it’s back up to its $1 peg today after destabilizing Thursday, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Crypto Winter Freezes Have Turned Investors Onto Hardware Wallets

Ledger says sales blew up 4.5x in the wake of the Celsius bankruptcy. Trezor and SafePal have also reported hefty sales figures. There has been no shortage of crypto casualties this summer. On August 8, Singapore’s Hodlnaut joined fellow lenders Vauld and Celsius and Singaporean exchange Zipmex in suspending user...
CME Group to Add ETH Options Ahead of the Ethereum Merge

The derivatives exchange wants to give its clients more ways to bet on the price of ETH as its network heads into a long-awaited upgrade. Chicago-based derivatives exchange CME Group plans to launch options on Ethereum futures next month—just days before the long-awaited “merge” upgrade to the Ethereum network completes.
Rarible Proposes No-Fee Bored Ape NFT Marketplace for ApeCoin Users

Who will build ApeCoin DAO’s NFT marketplace? Rarible throws its hat in the ring after Magic Eden, Snag Solutions make pitches. Rarible has proposed creating a Bored Ape-centric NFT marketplace for the ApeCoin community. It would have no marketplace fees for NFT sales, unlike competing pitches from other projects.
ApeCoin, STEPN Drop 15% as Gaming, Metaverse Tokens Plunge

Amid wider crypto market turmoil, major gaming and metaverse tokens are bleeding harder than most. Several gaming and metaverse tokens have posted double-digit declines today. ApeCoin (APE) and STEPN (GMT) have seen sizable losses today, each falling at least 15%. It’s a bright red day across much of the crypto...
South Korea to Block KuCoin, Poloniex in Crackdown on Unregistered Crypto Exchanges

Authorities in South Korea are cracking down on 16 crypto exchanges allegedly operating in the country without registration. South Korean customers could lose access to more than a dozen crypto exchanges, as local authorities clamp down on foreign businesses who they say are operating in the country without proper registration.
Mercado Libre Launches Its Own Ethereum Cashback Token

Online marketplace Mercado Libre, Latin America’s answer to Amazon, announced the launch of its own cryptocurrency today. The company has launched Mercado Coin for customers in Brazil as an ECR20 token—the implemented standard for tokens created using the Ethereum blockchain. Users of the marketplace will be able to use it to earn cashback rewards.
Ethereum Fork ETHW Plummets 62% Just Weeks Before Merge

The miner-led Ethereum fork ETHW appears to already be losing its appeal among traders—before it's even really launched. Earlier this month, a group of crypto miners launched a campaign to resist Ethereum’s impending merge—an event that will end the practice of ETH mining—by forking the Ethereum network and creating an alternate, still-minable form of ETH in the process.
Ethereum Privacy Platform Aztec Responds to FTX 'Freezing' User Accounts

Aztec Network, a privacy and scaling tool on Ethereum, says it is already taking active steps to prevent illicit use of its service. Aztec Network, a privacy-enhancing smart contract platform on Ethereum, took to Twitter on Friday to respond to customer complaints that FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is allegedly “freezing” the accounts of customers who used Aztec's services.
