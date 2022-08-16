Bringing crypto derivatives to U.S. traders has been "the single biggest ask of our customers as long as I can remember," said the CEO. In the same year in which he has spent hundreds of millions bailing out struggling crypto lenders and had his face plastered on billboards, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried still says LedgerX—now renamed FTX US Derivatives—still commands the majority of his attention.

