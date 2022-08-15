ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

IloveTexas
2d ago

Libertarians believe in less government not more. I don't believe they want more government involvement

Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves

HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott maintains big lead over Beto in latest poll

Despite growing optimism from his supporters, Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke remains well behind his opponent Greg Abbott in the latest polls. Beto, who is currently on a 49-day drive across Texas, visiting small towns and holding Town Hall meetings, appeared to be gaining momentum recently, but the polls indicate otherwise.
TEXAS STATE
saobserver.com

GOP worries Beto could win the suburbs and they should be, Vote BETO!

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke drew thousands of people to a rally in Frisco during the weekend, prompting worry among some Collin County Republicans. “Texas is turning blue,” Kyle Sims, a GOP Collin County precinct chair, told his Facebook followers after seeing the size of O’Rourke’s crowd. “Collin County is turning blue.”
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Will Be Ground Zero for Texas Governor's Race Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – Texas Democrats and Republicans will converge on San Angelo Tuesday afternoon as competing rallies for Robert O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott collide in what is being described by statewide media as the closest race for Governor since the 1990s.   Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Robert O'Rourke will campaign at the Ministerial Alliance, 1100 MLK Blvd. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.   UPDATE: The O'Rourke campaign announced Monday morning that has moved its rally from the nonprofit, religious facility to the McNease Convention center.   Across town, Concho Valley Republicans will…
SAN ANGELO, TX
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Governor Abbott, DPS Launch iWatchTexas PSA To Promote Reporting System

Texans are encouraged to use iWatchTexas to report nearby suspicious activity. AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring “Walker, Texas Ranger” Chuck Norris, the PSA will air on television in media markets across the state starting August 17. iWatchTexas is a partnership between communities and law enforcement that makes it easier for the public to report suspicious activity in the state, including criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.
TEXAS STATE

