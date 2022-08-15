SAN ANGELO – Texas Democrats and Republicans will converge on San Angelo Tuesday afternoon as competing rallies for Robert O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott collide in what is being described by statewide media as the closest race for Governor since the 1990s. Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Robert O'Rourke will campaign at the Ministerial Alliance, 1100 MLK Blvd. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. UPDATE: The O'Rourke campaign announced Monday morning that has moved its rally from the nonprofit, religious facility to the McNease Convention center. Across town, Concho Valley Republicans will…

