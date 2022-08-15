Read full article on original website
IloveTexas
2d ago
Libertarians believe in less government not more. I don't believe they want more government involvement
Reply(3)
8
Related
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves
HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points
It looks like the Texas Attorney General race will be a close one. According to a new UT Tyler poll, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by only two percentage points. This could be huge for Democrats; the poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered Texas voters.
newschannel6now.com
Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Greg Abbott announces law enforcement grant for bullet-resistant shields, training travel expenses
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced applications are open for ALERRT training travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program. Gov. Abbott encouraged law enforcement agencies to apply. In response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May, Texas leaders allotted $105.5 million to...
San Antonio Current
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
Abbott maintains big lead over Beto in latest poll
Despite growing optimism from his supporters, Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke remains well behind his opponent Greg Abbott in the latest polls. Beto, who is currently on a 49-day drive across Texas, visiting small towns and holding Town Hall meetings, appeared to be gaining momentum recently, but the polls indicate otherwise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saobserver.com
GOP worries Beto could win the suburbs and they should be, Vote BETO!
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke drew thousands of people to a rally in Frisco during the weekend, prompting worry among some Collin County Republicans. “Texas is turning blue,” Kyle Sims, a GOP Collin County precinct chair, told his Facebook followers after seeing the size of O’Rourke’s crowd. “Collin County is turning blue.”
Dallas Observer
With Midterms Nearing, Elections Administrators in Texas and Elsewhere Face Threats, Harassment
In November, Texans across the state will head to the polls to cast their votes in midterm elections widely viewed as a referendum on President Joe Biden’s first two years in office. But as state and national races heat up, election administrators in Texas and elsewhere are facing harassment,...
"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
Beto promises to expand Medicaid. "We've been the least insured state every single year under Abbott"
"We've been the least insured state every single year under Abbott. We're going to change that by finally expanding Medicaid and ensuring more Texans can see a doctor" Beto O' Rourke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
Texas Republican candidates suing to keep more than 20 Libertarians off the November ballot
TEXAS, USA — Most Texas voters believe the state is off its course. More than 50% said the Lone Star State isn’t headed in the right direction under Gov. Greg Abbott, according to the University of Texas at Tyler survey. It’s a statistic some not embedded in Texas politics see as an opening for another choice in the race for governor.
Click2Houston.com
Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission.
San Angelo Will Be Ground Zero for Texas Governor's Race Tuesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Democrats and Republicans will converge on San Angelo Tuesday afternoon as competing rallies for Robert O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott collide in what is being described by statewide media as the closest race for Governor since the 1990s. Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Robert O'Rourke will campaign at the Ministerial Alliance, 1100 MLK Blvd. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. UPDATE: The O'Rourke campaign announced Monday morning that has moved its rally from the nonprofit, religious facility to the McNease Convention center. Across town, Concho Valley Republicans will…
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
Governor Abbott, DPS Launch iWatchTexas PSA To Promote Reporting System
Texans are encouraged to use iWatchTexas to report nearby suspicious activity. AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring “Walker, Texas Ranger” Chuck Norris, the PSA will air on television in media markets across the state starting August 17. iWatchTexas is a partnership between communities and law enforcement that makes it easier for the public to report suspicious activity in the state, including criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
Comments / 26