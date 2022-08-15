Read full article on original website
Grand Blanc residents offer feedback on Jewel golf course redevelopment
Residents around Grand Blanc are concerned about plans to redevelop the former Jewel golf course into housing. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The course didn't reopen this...
Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street between Flint and Grand Blanc to take in a parade of show cars for day 1 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down...
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.
Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
Flint-based Genusee Eyewear going out of business
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genusee Eyewear is going out of business. The eyeglasses company was born out of the Flint water crisis by a Metro Detroit native. The company makes designer eyeglasses out of recycled water bottles. Genusee was created in 2018, but the founder and CEO said the last...
Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention
Owosso's Michigan Works saw a very successful job fair on Wednesdayy, but the employers present say they still face challenges. Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention. The Michigan Works office in Owosso told ABC12 that Wednesday afternoon's job fair had the largest turnout since the beginning of the pandemic. But...
Flint temporarily turns to secondary water pipeline as main water source
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint recently was able to avert a water crisis because of a newly constructed secondary water pipeline. The Great Lakes Water Authority is the main water source for the city, supplying 95% of what flows through the pipes into homes and businesses. It suffered a major breach on Saturday.
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week concludes in downtown Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The final stop of the week-long Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week brought dozens of show cars to downtown Mt. Morris on Saturday. The day-long preview of next weekend's main Back to the Bricks car show on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint included dozens of old cars and people making new memories.
United Way of Bay County Eases Back to School Financial Burden
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to school should be a time of eager anticipation. But for many local families -- it's a time of financial stress. In fact, just today, Governor Whitmer proposed a pause on sales tax for school supplies, pointing to a study that indicates the average back-to-school spending per child will increase from 618-dollars last year to 661-dollars this year.
Teachers feel the weight of going back to school
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) – Notebooks, lesson planners, classroom decor, it’s all burning a hole in teachers wallets to get their classroom ready for the school year. For 20 years, Melanie Ralbusky knew the effort and cost to get her classroom ready for her Grand Blanc students. “They walk...
Township named Flint won't put name change on fall ballot
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A name change for Flint Township will not appear on the fall ballot. Township trustees voted 4-2 Monday against placing the question on the ballot. The result would not have been binding, but there had been interest in getting the public's opinion about a change to Oak Hills Township.
Flint MTA awarded $4.3M for hydrogen buses
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint Mass Transportation Authority will receive $4,334,800 in funding to support the expansion of MTA’s zero-emissions bus program. The grant was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration through its Low and No Emission Vehicle program which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Reactions vary on lawsuit regarding birthday spankings in Saginaw Township school
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Reaction tonight on a story you saw first here last evening regarding a federal lawsuit over birthday spankings in a local school. The parents of an eight-year-old girl are suing a school custodian who gave their child the birthday spankings, and the school district for allowing the employee to work in the building after the incident.
Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
Birthday spanking by custodian in Saginaw Township school prompts lawsuit
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - It is a ritual of sorts, a birthday spanking. Its usually a child having a birthday and they get spanked on their bottom. But a birthday spanking inside a school restroom is at the center of a lawsuit against a mid-Michigan school district. The family of...
Police: Medical emergency led to serious crash on M-25 in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe an Essexville woman suffered a medical emergency just before crashing into a row of trees along M-25 in Tuscola County. The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in the Unionville area. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says...
Hurley Medical Center says no legionella bacteria found in hospital
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hurley Medical Center says the hospital's water was not the source of a Legionnaires' Disease illness found in a patient last month. The patient was admitted to Hurley with symptoms of the disease in July. After receiving negative initial results of the bacteria in the water...
