Charlotte, NC

RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'

Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers

Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
Florida State misspells 'official' in letter to recruit

Florida State may need to hire an editor or two to help out with the school’s football recruiting process. On Wednesday, an unknown recruit’s father apparently shared an image of four-star pass rusher Lamont Green Jr.’s offer letter from Florida State in a now-deleted tweet. The only...
Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
Steve Young: Lamar Jackson can be 'the greatest player in the history of the game,' but he's being 'held back' by Ravens

Former San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young knows a thing or two about being one of the NFL's all-time greats, especially when it comes to mobile quarterbacks. The 60-year-old player-turned-analyst ranks fifth on the all-time rushing list for signal-callers and the person who's currently ranked seventh is on pace to shatter the top spot on the list, which is occupied by Michael Vick.
DK Metcalf Had A Legitimate Beef With Pete Carroll

Who could forget the draft day video of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf?. After being passed on in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf finally had his name called with the last pick of round two. The former Ole Miss standout repaid the trust Seattle gave him by offering his...
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?

Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
5 Risers, 10 Fallers in Broncos' in 42-15 Preseason Loss to Bills

The Denver Broncos got utterly destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game. As a result, there are many fallers from the game and very few risers. However, there are multiple areas the Denver Broncos have to improve, and using their starters will help. As things stand now,...
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
Did Mitchell Trubisky want to sign with Giants over Steelers?

Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky spent the 2021 season as a backup with the Buffalo Bills after he flamed out as the Chicago Bears' starter. He then put pen to paper on a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past March following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.
