Billy Corgan purchased the NWA in 2017 and will be celebrating five years as the official owner of the promotion on October 1. However, just because Corgan owns the company does not mean that he has full access to all tapes from its 70-plus year history. "I don't own any part of the NWA library," Corgan said to NBC Sports Boston. "The NWA in its heyday was probably owned by seven different companies, so most of those libraries are owned by the WWE. There are some other libraries that aren't owned by the WWE, but those people don't intend on selling. I control what is called the NWA Houston Library, but I have not yet exploited that."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO