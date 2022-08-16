Read full article on original website
Polygon
How to prepare for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update
Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update is just around the corner. The giant 3.0 patch, which launches in evening on Aug. 23, will add a new region, a new elemental power based on grass called Dendro, and cute new characters. The already giant open world of the game is about to get even bigger. And in the lead-up there’s plenty to do, including story quests, mainline quests, building characters, and exploring Teyvat.
Polygon
Devs behind great Contra tribute Blazing Chrome take on retro ninja-action genre next
The developer behind Blazing Chrome, a run-and-gun shooter modeled after the 16-bit era Contra games, will release its next game this fall. Studio Joymasher’s next retro-inspired project is called Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, and it draws its inspiration from side-scrolling ninja-action games like The Revenge of Shinobi, Strider, and Ninja Gaiden.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Polygon
Pokémon Go World Championships 2022 event guide
The Pokémon Go World Championships event focuses on PvP Pokémon, as expected from an event based around a real-life PvP tournament. You’ll find lots of PvP-centric Pokémon spawning in the wild, as well as Pikachu in a special tournament outfit. The event runs from Aug. 18-23.
‘Fit of pique’: lost vorticist masterpiece found under portrait by contemporary
Atlantic City by Helen Saunders discovered under Praxitella by Wyndham Lewis, who may have painted over it on purpose
Polygon
Seasons are evolving in Diablo 4 into something bigger
Diablo 4 will follow in Diablo 3’s footsteps with a seasonal model, albeit with a few modern bells and whistles attached. Blizzard’s plan for Diablo 4 seasons, outlined in a new quarterly development blog, sounds much more ambitious than what it did seasonally for Diablo 3, giving player more to do than just restart the game with a new character every few months.
Polygon
Three beloved original Destiny Exotics won’t be coming to Destiny 2 any time soon
As Destiny fans prepare for the Destiny 2 Showcase on Aug. 23 — which will likely reveal the next year of Destiny content — Bungie is getting smaller reveals out of the way. Namely, that fan-favorite original Destiny Exotics No Land Beyond, Ice Breaker, and Invective won’t be coming to Destiny 2 any time soon.
Polygon
New to Rumbleverse? Head for the Playground
When I got him on Zoom, Adam Boyes had just been javelin-tackled from the top floor of a skyscraper. “I’m starting my Monday right,” the Iron Galaxy co-CEO said. “Do you know who tackled you?” I asked. Rumbleverse, which Iron Galaxy launched Aug. 11, is a melee battle royale, so there are no headshots from across the map to completely bewilder new players. But it’s still a pro wrestling-themed brawler, which makes for plenty of did-someone-get-his-license-plate powerbombs and blindside hits.
Polygon
Kirby’s Dream Buffet is Nintendo’s chill answer to Fall Guys
I’m rolling around on jelly cubes, wearing an adorable dollop of whipped cream on my head. Around me, several other Kirbys in a range of colors — some wearing Carby as a hat, which I hope to unlock soon — are waving and saying “hey.” These other players and I are in the waiting lobby for Kirby’s Dream Buffet, and we’ll soon go head to head in a series of challenges. May the best Kirby win.
Polygon
The DioField Chronicle is a tactical RPG that goes off the grid
It used to be that tactical role-playing games were an esoteric and underrepresented genre that existed mainly in the 16-bit past. Not so now, thanks in large part to Square Enix, which these days loves nothing more than to place low- to medium-budget bets on every niche nook and cranny enjoyed by its fandom and represented in its back catalog. Earlier this year, the publisher released Triangle Strategy with Nintendo. In November, it will publish a remaster of the classic Tactics Ogre. Sandwiched between them, on Sept. 22, comes The DioField Chronicle, an unheralded, humble, and curious diversion from the genre orthodoxy.
Polygon
Apex Legends is still the best first-person shooter to play with strangers
It may seem odd to compare a free-to-play battle royale to an arthouse indie game, but here goes: Apex Legends is basically the Journey of first-person shooters. The latter, which was developed by Flower creator thatgamecompany and released in 2012, is a game about traversing the desert ruins of an ancient civilization through nonverbal communication with a series of complete strangers. It’s possible to stick with the same player throughout the whole playthrough. Thus, the game’s themes of connection and trust can surpass beauty and veer into the sublime.
Polygon
House of the Dragon is missing its source material’s most fun character
Fire & Blood, the Game of Thrones prequel that HBO’s new series House of the Dragon is based on, is positioned as an in-universe history book. Much like our own histories, multiple sources are important. Fire & Blood features several different accounts of the events of the Dance of the Dragons. But House of the Dragon melds these accounts into one single timeline, showing the real history of events. It’s a smart decision for an already complicated show, but it also eliminates Fire & Blood’s funniest character in the process.
Polygon
PC Game Pass just got a bunch of retro titles from id Software and Bethesda
PC Game Pass subscribers can now enjoy a generous group of retro titles from id Software and Bethesda. As of Thursday, PC Game Pass subscribers have access to retro classics from franchise favorites Wolfenstein, Elder Scrolls, and Quake. The Game Pass additions are basically a crash course in classic first-person...
Polygon
Beast brings back the short, sharp, well-crafted creature feature
Early in the man-versus-nature horror movie Beast, one of the characters wears a faux-vintage Jurassic Park T-shirt — a choice that scans as clear homage, from one Universal summer nature-from-hell creature feature to another. Beast even features that classic Jurassic movie trope, a pair of siblings struggling to stay out of view as a large animal circles the vehicle where they’re trapped. But in spite of the parallels, in spite of a surprising level of craft for a late-August release in a summer where an actual Jurassic Park sequel got a prime June slot, Beast ultimately isn’t gunning for status as a Jurassic upstart or companion piece. The movie is assured as it stakes out its own smaller territory.
Polygon
Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, is Marvel’s Avengers’ next hero
Marvel’s Avengers, a third-person action brawler from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, is still alive and kicking. The game, which sends you on a sweeping adventure playing as a cast of Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and more, is getting two new patches. One of which will introduce an entirely new character: Bucky Barnes as the Winter Solider.
Polygon
Sega Genesis Mini 2’s full game lineup revealed
Phantasy Star 2, Streets of Rage 3, The Revenge of Shinobi, Ecco the Dolphin, and even the infamous Night Trap all made the roster of 60 games launching on board the Sega Genesis Mini 2, when the throwback console launches on Oct. 27. [Ed. note: The author’s decision not to...
