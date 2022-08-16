ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

New Girl Scouts cookie coming: Raspberry Rally

By Aaron Organ
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaw2v_0hJKHqVu00

A new Girl Scouts cookie is in the oven.

Raspberry Rally will be available for the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season, the organization announced Tuesday.

The thin, crispy cookie is “infused with raspberry flavor” and dipped in a chocolate coating, the Girl Scouts said. It is a “sister” cookie to the Thin Mints, the organization added.

Raspberry Rally will only available through online sale and direct shipment. The Girl Scouts said it hopes to enhance girls’ “e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills” that way.

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will kick off their cookie season with online sales starting Jan. 13, and in-person sales starting Jan. 20. To learn more or register, visit www.gsnim.org.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting

The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident. According […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 wanted in connection to Aug. 14 Clovis shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that two men are wanted in connection with an August shooting that left a 16-year-old dead. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Clovis Police Department was called to an apartment building at 1100 Sycamore on Aug. 14 on a report of a gunshot victim. Police […]
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Girl#Oven#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Girl Scouts#The Thin Mints
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friona woman indicted for 16 counts of harboring ‘illegal aliens’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for 16 counts of “harboring an illegal alien,” according to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 30-year-old Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was […]
FRIONA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after being hit by trailer near Portales

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Thursday afternoon incident outside of Portales that left one woman dead. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road 5, just outside Portales, around 12 p.m. Thursday after […]
PORTALES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NBC News’ Richard Engel’s 6-year-old son dies

(WCMH/NBC) — Henry, the 6-year-old son of NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel, has died after a long battle with Rett Syndrome, a genetic brain disorder that does not have a treatment or cure. Engel made the announcement Thursday on social media. “Our beloved son Henry passed away,” read Engel’s tweet. “He had the softest […]
CELEBRITIES
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo under flood advisory

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WTAMU professor pleads guilty to Lacey Act trafficking violations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University Biology professor has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to violating the Lacey Act by importing various animal-related items from overseas and not reporting the items through related permits. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Richard Kazmaier initially pleaded not guilty in February on three charges, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sunray school enters ‘precautionary’ lockdown Thursday

Update: According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the “law enforcement situation” in Sunray ended early Thursday afternoon. Officials noted that units had cleared the scene and that there were no active threats to the community. Update: A district employee confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that both Sunray ISD campuses went into lockdown on Thursday morning. Original: […]
SUNRAY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD is searching for a missing teen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) asked the community for help searching for a missing teen girl. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, on foot leaving the Oakridge Apartments, located at 2727 Virginia Street. APD said she was wearing a black hooded […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy