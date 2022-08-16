Read full article on original website
Related
Trump claims FBI agents 'love' him and are furious with leadership over Mar-a-Lago raid
Trump and his supporters were fiercely critical of the agency following the Mar-a-Lago search. The FBI reported a spike in threats against agents.
As U.S. midterms loom, New York race tests abortion's sway with voters
WOODSTOCK, N.Y., Aug 21 (Reuters) - Democrat Pat Ryan did not mince words in laying out his version of the stakes in Tuesday's New York state special congressional election, telling supporters that Republican attacks on abortion are contributing to an "existential" threat to U.S. democracy.
Comments / 0