Suffolk County, NY

2 Suffolk police officers suspended without pay amid shots fired probes

By Brian Brant
 4 days ago

EAST SHOREHAM, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Two Suffolk County police officers have been suspended without pay amid two investigations into an alleged shots fired report earlier this month.

Derek Poppe, a police department spokesman, confirmed the suspensions in an email Monday to Newsday , adding that "the investigation is continuing."

The department said it is conducting both a criminal and an internal affairs investigation in connection with a shots fired incident on the night of Aug. 3 in East Shoreham.

No injuries were reported, but the outlet reports the department declined to release details.

Though the department did not disclose the names of the officers involved, a source identified the officers to Newsday as Patrick Steinbrecher and Daniel Boylan.

The Sixth Precinct officers, who began working at the police department in October 2017, were off-duty at the time of the alleged incident and could not be reached for comment on Monday, according to the report.

Noel DiGerolamo, president of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents members of the department, told Newsday that the officers were accused of firing guns. He reportedly did not detail whether the incident involved their service weapons or other firearms.

"The way it’s been presented to me is that two individuals were reckless with their firearms and I have not been provided with any proof that such conduct happened," said DiGerolamo. "The only thing I’ve been provided with is the allegations and I’ve been told there's an ongoing investigation."

He told Newsday that it's his understanding that there "have been no formal charges" presented against Steinbrecher and Boylan by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

"I'm aware that misconduct is alleged, but I am not aware that any misconduct has been found to be true and accurate in the way it’s been presented," he continued.

Tania Lopez, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, declined to comment to the outlet.

Comments / 13

my guns not your problem
4d ago

so much for background checks and red flag laws..........or is that just for us pheasants?are they still getting paid?if so you just stuck them on vacation

Reply(8)
3
