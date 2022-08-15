ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton, IN

Comments / 0

Related
elwoodpublishing.com

Thelma M (Warren) Semon

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – Thelma M (Warren) Semon, 90 of Okeechobee, Fla. and former Alexandria resident, died on Aug. 12, 2022, after an extended illness in Okeechobee Health Care. She was born in Summitville, Indiana on Mar. 22, 1932 and was the daughter of William and Grace (Corbin) Warren. On...
ALEXANDRIA, IN
elwoodpublishing.com

William “Bill” and Leora “Joyce” Eastman

William ‘Bill’ Eastman, 75 and Leora “Joyce” Eastman, 77, of Florida are former Alexandria residents. Bill died on Sept. 16, 2019, in Englewood, Fla. and Joyce died on Dec. 4, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Bill was born in Alexandria on Feb. 4, 1942, and was the...
ALEXANDRIA, IN
elwoodpublishing.com

Diana Lou Morris

On the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2022, Diana passed away outside of Jefferson City, Miss. Diana was born in Elwood, to John P. and Eleanor Jackson on Nov. 1, 1953. Diana was a genuinely kind person. She left a husband, Cecil Morris; two sons, Jacob and Jeremy; as well as many friends and relatives.
ELWOOD, IN
elwoodpublishing.com

Delores A. Watson

Delores A. Watson, age 83, a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Rawlins House in Pendleton following an extended illness. She was born in Elwood on March 21, 1939, to the late Norval and Wanda (Niccum) Coe. Delores graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High...
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingman, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Tipton, IN
City
Elizabeth, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Tipton, IN
Obituaries
elwoodpublishing.com

Gregg D. Alexander

KEMPTON – Gregg D. Alexander, 56, of Kempton, left to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, knowing he was deeply loved by his family and friends, yet confident knowing there was something greater awaiting him. Gregg was born on July 26, 1966, to Lloyd...
KEMPTON, IN
elwoodpublishing.com

Roxie B. Wright

Roxie B. Wright, age 89, of Marion and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Colonial Oaks Health Care in Marion. She was born in Anderson on Dec. 21, 1932, to the late Tarquin Wright and Mildred (Clemans) Wright-Hall. Roxie was the former owner and operator...
ELWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy