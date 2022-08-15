AVON – Kathleen E. Jackson, age 70, of Avon and formerly of Frankton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Evansville on Sept. 21, 1951, to the late Gordon and Dolly Ann (Bone) Johnson. On Sept. 5, 2003, she married Anthony Jackson and they shared 19 years of marriage together.

