Read full article on original website
Related
elwoodpublishing.com
Delores A. Watson
Delores A. Watson, age 83, a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Rawlins House in Pendleton following an extended illness. She was born in Elwood on March 21, 1939, to the late Norval and Wanda (Niccum) Coe. Delores graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High...
elwoodpublishing.com
Thelma M (Warren) Semon
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – Thelma M (Warren) Semon, 90 of Okeechobee, Fla. and former Alexandria resident, died on Aug. 12, 2022, after an extended illness in Okeechobee Health Care. She was born in Summitville, Indiana on Mar. 22, 1932 and was the daughter of William and Grace (Corbin) Warren. On...
elwoodpublishing.com
Roxie B. Wright
Roxie B. Wright, age 89, of Marion and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Colonial Oaks Health Care in Marion. She was born in Anderson on Dec. 21, 1932, to the late Tarquin Wright and Mildred (Clemans) Wright-Hall. Roxie was the former owner and operator...
elwoodpublishing.com
Diana Lou Morris
On the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2022, Diana passed away outside of Jefferson City, Miss. Diana was born in Elwood, to John P. and Eleanor Jackson on Nov. 1, 1953. Diana was a genuinely kind person. She left a husband, Cecil Morris; two sons, Jacob and Jeremy; as well as many friends and relatives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elwoodpublishing.com
Kathleen E. Jackson
AVON – Kathleen E. Jackson, age 70, of Avon and formerly of Frankton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Evansville on Sept. 21, 1951, to the late Gordon and Dolly Ann (Bone) Johnson. On Sept. 5, 2003, she married Anthony Jackson and they shared 19 years of marriage together.
elwoodpublishing.com
Gregg D. Alexander
KEMPTON – Gregg D. Alexander, 56, of Kempton, left to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, knowing he was deeply loved by his family and friends, yet confident knowing there was something greater awaiting him. Gregg was born on July 26, 1966, to Lloyd...
elwoodpublishing.com
Stanley Joe Cherry
Stanley Joe Cherry passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 11, 2022, at the age of 78, surrounded by his loving family. Stan was born on July 21, 1944, to Layton Cherry and Virginia Crail Tidler. Stan attended and graduated from Jackson Central High School in Arcadia. He married...
elwoodpublishing.com
William “Bill” and Leora “Joyce” Eastman
William ‘Bill’ Eastman, 75 and Leora “Joyce” Eastman, 77, of Florida are former Alexandria residents. Bill died on Sept. 16, 2019, in Englewood, Fla. and Joyce died on Dec. 4, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Bill was born in Alexandria on Feb. 4, 1942, and was the...
Comments / 0