ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Oldenburg
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."

LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Madden 23 Review: Gameplay Videos, Features and Impressions

It feels like now or never for one of video gaming's biggest properties as EA Sports rolls out Madden NFL 23. The legendary, late John Madden is on the cover. The last release, while showing promise in some areas, wasn't exactly well-received (Metacritic rating of 68). The league's website is writing about the game winning approval. It's now the third entry in the series on next-generation consoles.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Last 7 PFWA NFL Rookies of the Year

The height of the individual's performance varies, but the NFL Rookie of the Year consistently hits an elite level. During the 2021 campaign, for example, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was a first-team All-Pro selection. He's the latest rookie to immediately stand out as one of the best—and/or most productive—players in the league.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance

In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, pay attention to who's on the sideline in addition to the players who make the most of their opportunities on the field. Sometimes, a team's decision to sit contenders in a position battle indicates that someone has already won the job. The Carolina...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Fame#Rams#American Football#Video Game#Modes Preview#Ea Sports#Polygon
Bleacher Report

Preseason NFL Week 2 Takeaways: Patrick Mahomes, Brian Robinson, Kenny Pickett & More

On Saturday, several NFL teams fielded starters for a "dress rehearsal" game in preparation for the 2022 season. Two of the top-five scoring offenses from the 2021 campaign looked season-ready despite some changes at wide receiver. What's the common thread between those units?. Both teams have quarterbacks who possess exceptional...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud: Players Should Get Share of Big Ten's $7B Broadcast Contract

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said players should receive a portion of the Big Ten's new media rights agreements. "I definitely think it should be shared, but if not, at the end of the day, we have the NIL space," Stroud said, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch. "We can do it that way. The new college world is turning around, and I'm here for it."
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Horace Grant's NBA Championship Rings from Bulls' 3-Peat in '90s Up for Auction

Horace Grant's NBA championship rings from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat in the 1990s are up for auction via Heritage Auctions, according to TMZ Sports. The rings are from 1991, 1992 and 1993, when Grant played alongside the legendary Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. They are size 12s and have "14k Jostens" engraved on the interior of the bands.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy