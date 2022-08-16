Read full article on original website
NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Be Inducted into Texas Tech Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor
Patrick Mahomes is adding more accolades to his already impressive list of accomplishments. Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced on Saturday that Mahomes will be added to the school's Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame during a campus ceremony on Oct. 28. "When you look at the face...
Titans' Malik Willis Touted as 'Definition of Dynamic' by Twitter in Preseason Start
After an exciting preseason debut, Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis showed more of his upside Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie went 6-of-15 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half, adding 42 rushing yards on five attempts. His touchdown came at the end of...
Roquan Smith Returns to Bears Practice; Plans to Play out Contract amid Trade Request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to training camp Saturday for the first time since it started, per Larry Mayer of the team website. Smith has been seeking a long-term contract extension and has been holding out of practice. With negotiations seemingly at a standstill, he requested a trade from the Bears on Aug. 9.
Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."
LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
Madden 23 Review: Gameplay Videos, Features and Impressions
It feels like now or never for one of video gaming's biggest properties as EA Sports rolls out Madden NFL 23. The legendary, late John Madden is on the cover. The last release, while showing promise in some areas, wasn't exactly well-received (Metacritic rating of 68). The league's website is writing about the game winning approval. It's now the third entry in the series on next-generation consoles.
Ranking the Last 7 PFWA NFL Rookies of the Year
The height of the individual's performance varies, but the NFL Rookie of the Year consistently hits an elite level. During the 2021 campaign, for example, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was a first-team All-Pro selection. He's the latest rookie to immediately stand out as one of the best—and/or most productive—players in the league.
Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance
In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, pay attention to who's on the sideline in addition to the players who make the most of their opportunities on the field. Sometimes, a team's decision to sit contenders in a position battle indicates that someone has already won the job. The Carolina...
Preseason NFL Week 2 Takeaways: Patrick Mahomes, Brian Robinson, Kenny Pickett & More
On Saturday, several NFL teams fielded starters for a "dress rehearsal" game in preparation for the 2022 season. Two of the top-five scoring offenses from the 2021 campaign looked season-ready despite some changes at wide receiver. What's the common thread between those units?. Both teams have quarterbacks who possess exceptional...
Bucs' Todd Bowles Knows 'Exactly' When Tom Brady Will Return Despite Past Comments
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles apparently does know when Tom Brady's mysterious absence from the team will end. Speaking to reporters Friday, Bowles said, "I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game [Saturday]." Bowles' comments...
Antonio Gibson's Fantasy Stock Plummets Among Analysts, Brian Robinson Shines as RB1
If it weren't already apparent before Saturday's preseason game, Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson essentially solidified his place on the do-not-draft list for fantasy football in 2022. Gibson was on special teams to field the opening kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Brian Robinson was on the field...
49ers' Trey Lance 2021 Panini Flawless Platinum Rookie Card Auctions for $132K
One sports card collector is placing a big bet on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance becoming a superstar as he prepares for his first season as a starter in the NFL. Per Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports Bay Area, Lance's 2021 Panini Flawless Platinum NFL Shield Patch Rookie Autograph card sold at auction for $132,000 on Friday.
Steelers Twitter Hypes Kenny Pickett as Week 1 Starting QB After Preseason Week 2
Kenny Pickett has captured the hearts of Pittsburgh Steelers fans following another impressive preseason performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by Mason Rudolph. His only incompletion came on a spike...
Bears Rumors: Jaquan Brisker Expected to Play Week 1 After Surgery on Wrist Injury
Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker still has a chance to play Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers despite recently undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The news comes after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Saturday that Brisker is dealing with...
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud: Players Should Get Share of Big Ten's $7B Broadcast Contract
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said players should receive a portion of the Big Ten's new media rights agreements. "I definitely think it should be shared, but if not, at the end of the day, we have the NIL space," Stroud said, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch. "We can do it that way. The new college world is turning around, and I'm here for it."
Nebraska's Scott Frost Estimates OL Have Thrown Up 15 to 20 Times a Day in Camp
Nebraska's coaching staff has unwittingly become the source of controversy in the wake of head coach Scott Frost's comments about how hard the entire offensive line is being pushed in practices leading up to the start of the regular season. During an appearance on his monthly radio show (h/t Evan...
Horace Grant's NBA Championship Rings from Bulls' 3-Peat in '90s Up for Auction
Horace Grant's NBA championship rings from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat in the 1990s are up for auction via Heritage Auctions, according to TMZ Sports. The rings are from 1991, 1992 and 1993, when Grant played alongside the legendary Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. They are size 12s and have "14k Jostens" engraved on the interior of the bands.
National Organization for Women: Deshaun Watson Suspension 'Nowhere Near Enough'
The National Organization for Women criticized the 11-game suspension and $5 million fine given to Deshaun Watson on Thursday, as agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA, saying it's "nowhere near enough." "That $5 million represents 2.1739 percent of Watson’s new $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, which was...
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold out for Panthers' Week 2 Preseason Game vs. Patriots
Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium after taking on most of the work in joint practices this week, per Darin Gantt of the team website. With Mayfield and Darnold set to receive...
