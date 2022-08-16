ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Polio Is Making a Comeback. Thanks, Anti-Vaxxers!

By David Axe
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YA4xd_0hJKDXMj00
Children lining up to receive polio shots. Carl Iwasaki/Getty Images

Earlier this month, poliovirus was discovered in wastewater in counties outside New York City late last month, signaling the first domestic outbreak since the 1970s of that potentially deadly and crippling virus.

Covid. Monkey Pox. Now polio. If it seems like infectious diseases are coming at us faster, spreading more widely and persisting longer than they have in generations—well, it’s because they are, health experts say, largely because one thing that we can do to reliably prevent an outbreak of infectious disease—get vaccinated—is the one thing millions of people in the United States and across the developed world are failing to do.

For the first time since the early 1990s, life-expectancy is actually dropping for many groups in the U.S. A fifth of Americans have refused the Covid vaccines for themselves or their children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And just 65 percent of residents of some counties outside New York City—Orange and Rockland Countries, for instance—are vaccinated for polio, compared to a nationwide average of 80 percent. It should come as no surprise that when polio reappeared in the United States last month—the first U.S. outbreak since 1979—the first diagnosed case was from Rockland.

We’re time-traveling, in a sense, returning to that dark time before vaccines. “The extent to which people are currently rejecting scientific findings, and expertise of all kinds, is scary,” said Mary Fissell, an historian of medicine at Johns Hopkins University.

And it’s safe to say most people have no idea how bad things could get if we continue along this path. “It used to be a lot worse!” Fissell said.

The developed world’s success in preventing disease seeded a kind of complacency—or worse, conspiratorial thinking—as whole generations just assumed those diseases would never, or could never, return. Misinformation on social media has made that problem worse, with many of the most strident anti-vaxxers actually blaming vaccines for the very diseases the vaccines prevent.

We as a species seem to have forgotten just how dangerous and frightening the world was before vaccines. “What is new now is that a couple of generations of American children have lived largely without risk of dying from infectious disease, or even getting gravely ill,” Fissell said. “Polio was probably the last big killer, and the generation that experienced that as children is now elderly.”

It was only in the 19th and 20th centuries, with their rapid advancements in public health, communication and—most importantly—vaccines, that we managed to consistently prevent, contain or even eradicate diseases like smallpox or polio, that, in previous centuries, could kill millions.

The Black Death, a form of bubonic plague spread by fleas and person-to-person contact, killed hundreds of millions of people in Europe and North Africa—as much as half of the population—in the 1340s and ‘50s.

There were no antibiotics and no vaccines. “When someone got sick, there was not a whole lot you could do,” said John Aberth, an historian and author of The Black Death: A New History of the Great Mortality in Europe, 1347-1500.

Desperate to slow the disease’s spread, local authorities would board up infected people in their homes for 40 days, a practice that gave us the term “quarantine.” (“Quarante” is French for “40.”) If you were lucky and well-liked, your friends and neighbors would slide food into your boarded-up house. If you weren’t lucky or well-liked, you’d go hungry.

For centuries, quarantine was humanity’s main defense against infectious disease. It was, at best, a stopgap, just like it was during those months of widespread social-distancing early in the Covid pandemic.

But quarantining is unpopular and hard to enforce whether it’s the 14th century or the 21st. Note the latest Covid guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which no longer recommends people isolate themselves after exposure to Covid. Keeping infected people in their homes didn’t end the Covid pandemic—and it didn’t prevent death on a massive scale 700 years ago.

Back when quarantine was the only means of prevention, infectious diseases were an ever-present danger—especially for kids. “Two or three hundred years ago, children under five died every summer from diarrheal diseases contracted from milk or water that harbored bacteria,” Fissell explained. “Epidemic diseases like smallpox and cholera—and centuries before that, plague—swept through communities, and everyday infectious diseases like whooping cough all took a constant toll.”

Then in 1798, British physician Edward Jenner invented the first vaccine—for smallpox. Slowly but steadily over the next 150 years, scientists developed more vaccines, and public-health authorities administered them to more and more people.

Jabs for smallpox, plague, tetanus, measles, polio and other diseases made those diseases much rarer and outbreaks of them more easily-containable—or even globally eradicated them, in the case of smallpox.

“We have over the past century or more—really since the 1860s—built up a set of institutions and cultures in public health that protect us from the worst that nature has to offer,” said John Brooke, a health historian at Ohio State University.

In the 1970s, humanity entered a new era of public health, most dramatically signaled by the eradication of smallpox in 1980. “The combination of vaccines and antibiotics has made life much much safer, as has basic public health infrastructure like sanitation,” Fissell said.

But the ‘70s is also when anti-vaccine attitudes hardened. In 1976, a U.S. government effort to vaccinate all Americans against swine flu collapsed amid protests by a vocal minority. “That’s when vaccine-skepticism first rears its head,” Aberth said. The swine-flu debacle came around 25 years after widespread childhood vaccination all but eradicated polio, a virus that spreads through fecal contamination and can cause paralysis or death. A generation later, people began to forget how devastating that disease—and other diseases subject to vaccination—had been.

Outbreaks could get a lot worse before they get better. Many of the worst infectious diseases are “zoonotic,” meaning they permanently circulate in animal populations and periodically jump to human beings. Accelerating deforestation and a rampant illicit trade in wild-caught animals for meat, false medicine and pets gives zoonotic viruses such as the novel-coronavirus and monkeypox more opportunities to infect people.

And declining vaccination rates make these outbreaks bigger, Aberth said. “Vaccination is the only answer to containing these emerging pandemics. We need to get a handle on vaccine-skepticism or make vaccines mandatory.” But he acknowledged that new mandates are politically unfeasible in countries he described as “divided.”

Global disaster isn’t inevitable, Brooke stressed. “Will frantic obsessions with the costs of government and personal freedoms lead to a collapse of the public health bubble that protects us from nature?” he asked. “Let’s hope not.”

Most people are still willing, even eager, to get vaccinated against the worst diseases, Brooke pointed out. “Anti-vax culture is a growing reality, but we should not let the journalistic mantra to give ‘both sides equal time’ obscure the weight of public opinion.”

But the trends—fewer vaccinations, more infectious diseases—aren’t encouraging. They point back to that time before vaccines, when we got sick more often, died younger and tried—and mostly failed—to contain viral outbreaks by locking people in their homes. “History does not repeat, but it does echo, and we should take heed,” said James Belich, a University of Oxford historian and author of The Prospect of Global History.

It’s going to take hard work to bend the arc of history back in the direction of longer, healthier lives. Back, in other words, toward widespread vaccination. “Understanding why people reject vaccines, for example, is complex,” Fissell conceded. “It draws upon politics and religious beliefs and a host of other factors.”

There’s no single thing anyone can do to fix our pandemic problems overnight. But there are lots of things everyone can do to help. Trust experts. Don’t spread fake news. And, most importantly, get vaccinated—and encourage friends and family to get vaccinated, too. Not just for Covid, but for every disease for which there’s a safe and effective vaccine.

“We as a society have to make a choice,” Aberth said. Vaccines. Or disease.

Comments / 103

Mary ❤
4d ago

Thanks Biden for bringing all the illegals here. I think it is very obvious who is to blame here. There has been no problem until they came to invade so stop blaming Anericans.

Reply(24)
105
Arthur Stevens
4d ago

Turns out polio is endemic in Afghanistan and Iran. Hundreds of untested immigrants nationwide. Southern border not testing migrants for anything. Yes, this administration has everything to do with spread of disease.

Reply(5)
57
JAMFAM
4d ago

The polio vaccines is tested and proven through time to be safe and effective. The shots for Covid have not. Can't compare the 2.

Reply(3)
40
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Loses It Over Nuclear Docs Report, Again Suggests ‘Planted’ Evidence

Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Abortion Is Legal in This State. That’s Not Stopping These Rogue Prosecutors

MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan — Renee Chelian was on the first vacation she’d taken since Roe’s reversal when she learned one of the abortion clinics she operates was suddenly under legal threat. First, Chelian called her attorneys. Next, a conference call with her doctors. “The patients are terrified, they don’t know what to do — are they going to get their abortions today?” the doctors relayed. Terrified, too, were the clinic staff, concerned they would be charged for providing abortions under a 91-year-old law that hadn’t been enforced for nearly 50 years. Abortion rights have been protected in Michigan at the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Polio#Cdc#Vax#Bacteria#Diseases#General Health#Americans#Rockland Countries
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Vaccines
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
UPI News

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs

July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
HEALTH
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy