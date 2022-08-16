ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James Among Investors in Cycling League

By Zach Koons
The league is set to launch in 2023.

All-Pro Defensive backs Jalen Ramsey (Rams), Derwin James (Chargers) and Kevin Byard (Titans) are among the investors in the National Cycling League (NCL), the league announced Tuesday .

The NCL is an American professional cycling league set to launch in 2023. Co-founded by Paris Wallace and high-profile NFL agent David Mulugheta, the NCL will feature closed-course criterium cycling races in major cities across the United States and debut a new scoring system that awards points after each lap of the race and is designed to ensure “high-stakes drama.”

“I’ve been in the sports industry for 15 years and this is the most exciting opportunity I’ve seen,” Mulugheta said in a press release . “Beyond the substantial number of people who bike, the ability to build the league from the ground up allows us to get the business, the values, and the ownership structure right. This is why so many professional athletes, entertainers, and people of influence are so excited about what we are building.”

According to the release, Miami, Atlanta, Denver and Chicago will host NCL races when the league begins in 2023.

In addition to Ramsey, James and Byard, the NCL’s investor group includes Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho and former National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts.

