Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Manhattan woman’s stolen card used for $850 mall spree
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman’s bank card was stolen and used to purchase about $850 worth of items from the mall. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of criminal use of a financial card.
Riley County Arrest Report August 20
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BROCKTON MICHAEL HIGGINS, 26, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct, brawling or fighting; Bond $500. MATTHUE RAY HICKEY, 21, Fort Riley, Disorderly conduct, brawling or fighting;...
WIBW
Poyntz Ave. reopened following Manhattan fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Poyntz Ave. has been reopened near Manhattan City Park after a fire on Saturday afternoon. The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 11:40 a.m., crews were called to 1209 Poyntz Ave. with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, a single-story wood frame home could be ween with smoking coming from the structure.
WIBW
RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas home burglary suspect gave police a fake name
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of NE Arter on a burglary to a residence, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers were provided a brief description of a...
Aggravated robbery suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man accused of aggravated robbery is in custody days after it was reported. On Aug. 15, officers with the Topeka Police Department were sent to the 5300 block of SW 10th Street after a report of an aggravated robbery, according to a release. On Thursday, Aug. 18, following an investigation, Devon […]
KBI arrests Salina man in connection to 2011 murder
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday in connection to a New Cambria, Kansas, murder from 2011. Steven Couch, 51, of Salina, was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder for the murder of 39-year-old Carol Williams, who was […]
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka brothers have been arrested after a search warrant was served connecting them to multiple reports of gunshots fired. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 18, that officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Ct. TPD...
WIBW
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman accused of breaking into a Shawnee Co. home with two other men and holding four adults and three children at gunpoint while robbing them has been found guilty while her counterparts remain at large. On Monday, Aug. 15, Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that...
1350kman.com
Correction Officer body-slammed and injured by inmate
Riley County – Authorities in Riley County are investigating an assault on a correctional officer. According to the police department activity report, officers reported an aggravated robbery and battery on a law enforcement officer at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. A 29-year-old...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after hitting, knocking woman’s tooth out
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man remains behind bars after he allegedly knocked a woman’s tooth out when he hit her. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
Armed robbery suspects accused of stealing firearms arrested, RCPD says
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Three individuals were arrested by the Riley County Police Department in connection to an armed robbery that took place earlier this year. According to the RCPD, three arrests were made in connection to an aggravated robbery that took place on July 29 in Ogden. Two suspects entered a house and stole a […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alstatt, Paige Allyson; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Baier, Jessie...
KHP Trooper reinstated after termination, lawyer calls termination retaliation
KANSAS (KSNT) – A Kansas State Trooper has been reinstated after his previous termination by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Kansas State Troopers Association made the announcement that Trooper Justin Dobler has been reinstated to his job after being terminated following a deadly chase. In a statement made by KSTA President Bryan Clark, the organization […]
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
WIBW
Manhattan woman taken to hospital for head wound after man pushes her down
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was taken to the hospital for a head wound after a man allegedly pushed her down according to police. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the 1400 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of aggravated battery.
Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Comments / 0