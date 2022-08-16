Read full article on original website
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
WJHG-TV
Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car vs. donut shop hit-and-run was all caught on camera. State troopers are actively searching for three suspects after a vehicle crashed into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop in Panama City Beach. Caution tape wrapping around the shop marks off the area...
niceville.com
Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
Pensacola man arrested, assaulted pregnant woman during 4-month span: arrest report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after four incidents of domestic violence in the past four months, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning April 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a disturbance and made contact with the victim, who was visibly upset and refused EMS, according to the […]
wdhn.com
Vehicle catches fire after crashing into woods
WALTON CO, Fl (WDHN)— A vehicle crash near Defuniak Springs resulted in a fire and multiple injuries. According to Walton County Fire and Rescue, a vehicle ran off the road and entered the woods at a high speed, two miles East of the Defuniak Springs exit on I-10. The...
Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WEAR
Owner of Cantonment fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
Escambia County Fire Rescue respond to early morning garage fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning residential structure fire, Friday, Aug. 19, at the 8800 block of Burning Tree Road. According to ECFR, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from a two-story wood-framed structure. Further investigation revealed a fire in the garage. ECFR said they worked quickly, […]
WJHG-TV
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested in a busy Panama City shopping center parking lot for trafficking meth. Panama City Police say the suspects were parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd St. when officers found 300 grams of meth in the car.
wtvy.com
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
Woman charged with stealing $2K in plants from Fort Walton Beach
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tied the bow on a plant theft spree in Northwest Florida. Deputies arrested Miranda Rice, 37, of Shalimar Wednesday. They say she stole more than $2,000 in plants and garden equipment from the Wildewood Garden Shoppe and Nursery in Fort Walton Beach. Rice is accused of taking […]
niceville.com
Suspected convenience store robber apprehended, charged
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A man suspected in the robbery of a Fort Walton Beach area convenience store on Sunday has been apprehended and arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a press release. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it has...
Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
1 arrested for shooting at car 2 separate times, looking for 1 other: Fort Walton PD
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested a 29-year-old man for chasing “two victims and shooting at them,” at two different locations Tuesday night, but are still looking for another, according to a release from the FWBPD. Samuel Kortez Jones, also known as ‘Tez,’ was arrested and […]
WJHG-TV
Sheriff’s office investigating apparent drowning in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was spotted floating in the water near the Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by OCSO. Deputies said boaters pulled the woman up on their...
WJHG-TV
Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county
WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident around 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. A sedan was reportedly traveling...
Pensacola man arrested for taking photos underneath women’s skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for taking photos underneath female’s skirts at a thrift store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On June 20, deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street for a disturbance, according to a release sent by ECSO. The release […]
WALA-TV FOX10
73-year-old man accused of taking photos up skirts of women, girls
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 73-year-old man accused of taking photos up the skirts of at least 14 women and girls. Vincent John Carlo of Pensacola was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on sex offense charges and released that day, according to jail records. A court date is set for Sept. 9.
WEAR
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
franklincounty.news
Panama City man killed in traffic crash
A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash on 23rd Street Friday Evening. Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to the two-vehicle accident around 9:25 p.m. Friday. During their investigation, officers learned that 29-year-old Joshua Nathan Zweifel of Panama City was riding a motorcycle westbound on 23rd Street.
