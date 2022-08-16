ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSFA

1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Niceville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Niceville, FL
wdhn.com

Vehicle catches fire after crashing into woods

WALTON CO, Fl (WDHN)— A vehicle crash near Defuniak Springs resulted in a fire and multiple injuries. According to Walton County Fire and Rescue, a vehicle ran off the road and entered the woods at a high speed, two miles East of the Defuniak Springs exit on I-10. The...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Fire Rescue respond to early morning garage fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning residential structure fire, Friday, Aug. 19, at the 8800 block of Burning Tree Road. According to ECFR, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from a two-story wood-framed structure. Further investigation revealed a fire in the garage. ECFR said they worked quickly, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested in a busy Panama City shopping center parking lot for trafficking meth. Panama City Police say the suspects were parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd St. when officers found 300 grams of meth in the car.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
GENEVA, AL
niceville.com

Suspected convenience store robber apprehended, charged

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A man suspected in the robbery of a Fort Walton Beach area convenience store on Sunday has been apprehended and arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a press release. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it has...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Sheriff’s office investigating apparent drowning in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was spotted floating in the water near the Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by OCSO. Deputies said boaters pulled the woman up on their...
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county

WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident around 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. A sedan was reportedly traveling...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

73-year-old man accused of taking photos up skirts of women, girls

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 73-year-old man accused of taking photos up the skirts of at least 14 women and girls. Vincent John Carlo of Pensacola was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on sex offense charges and released that day, according to jail records. A court date is set for Sept. 9.
PENSACOLA, FL
franklincounty.news

Panama City man killed in traffic crash

A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash on 23rd Street Friday Evening. Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to the two-vehicle accident around 9:25 p.m. Friday. During their investigation, officers learned that 29-year-old Joshua Nathan Zweifel of Panama City was riding a motorcycle westbound on 23rd Street.
PANAMA CITY, FL

