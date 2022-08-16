Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Peoples Bank opening 'micro branch' on Evansville's west side
Plans are in the works for a micro bank on the west side of Evansville, Indiana. On Friday, officials with Peoples Bank announced plans to construct a new "micro branch" on Evansville's west side. The new micro branch will be located at 4502 W. Lloyd Expressway, in a lot across...
wevv.com
Volunteers needed for Patoka Lake cleanup
As the summer season winds down, it will soon be time for a post-summer cleanup at Patoka Lake. The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee's annual cleanup day is Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 am. Anyone of any age group who shows up to help will be given an area to...
wevv.com
Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday
In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
wevv.com
2022 Newburgh Halloween Illuminations
Tickets for the 2022 Newburgh Halloween Illuminations event will be on sale starting September 1st. The event is a self-guided experience with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown trail. Family-friendly ghosts, carved pumpkins, and lights illuminate the trail. The trail is from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Police respond to possible holdup at Evansville bank
Police in Evansville were on the scene of a possible bank holdup Thursday. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to a report of a holdup at the Old National Bank at the intersection of First Avenue and Buena Vista Road. Dispatchers said that multiple officers had been sent...
wevv.com
$350M solar farm proposed in Saline County
ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- One of the biggest solar projects in the state could be coming to southern Illinois. The project would cover almost 3,000 acres north of Eldorado and bring millions of dollars to Saline County. "Are you guys going to raise our property taxes for that first year...
wevv.com
Wesselman Woods set to reopen after early August storms
A popular nature reserve in Evansville, Indiana, will be back open to the public soon following a lengthy closure caused by storm damage. Officials at Wesselman Woods tell 44News they'll be welcoming the public back on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The preserve had been closed since heavy winds and rain swept...
wevv.com
Two flown to hospital after house explosion in Wabash County
44News is on the scene of a house explosion on North 2360 Boulevard in Allendale, Illinois. Two flown to hospital after house explosion in Wabash County. Two people were flown to the hospital after a house explosion in Wabash County on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
wevv.com
Explosion destroys house in Allendale, killing man and hospitalizing his wife
The close knit community of Allendale, Illinois, is in shock after an explosion on Friday destroyed a local home and sent two people to the hospital. Shortly before 6pm on Friday, an explosion rocked the neighborhood of North 2360 Boulevard. Neighbors immediately rushed to the scene to help in any way that they could regardless of the potential danger.
wevv.com
Deaconess 'Mamapalooza' registration now open
Registration is now open for Deaconess Women's Hospital's "Mamapalooza" happening next month. It's a day for all the moms and soon-to-be-moms to enjoy a day out and take a break from the stress of everyday life. The Women's Hospital says attendees can enjoy drinks, food trucks, shopping vendors, and giveaways.
wevv.com
Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side
Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
wevv.com
Child dead, mother being treated for severe burns after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville
A young child that was pulled from a fiery Friday night crash in Evansville, Indiana has died, and the child's mother is currently being treated for severe burns, according to authorities. The Evansville Fire Department says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Two charged with murder in death of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr
There's an update on a years-long murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says two people have now been charged with the murder of Evansville Fire Department firefighter Robert Doerr. According to EPD, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who is the widow of Robert Doerr, and Larry Richmond Sr. are...
wevv.com
Pizza delivery worker assaulted at Evansville hotel after refusing drugs as payment
Four people are facing charges after an incident that happened at a hotel in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to to Bally's Hotel on Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday after a pizza delivery person had reportedly been assaulted. Dispatch also told officers...
wevv.com
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
wevv.com
Greenville Police Department warning of possible scam in Muhlenberg County
The Greenville Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. GPD says they've received multiple complaints of people pretending to be members of the department and demanding money. The scammer may use their officers' real names, and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display on your Caller ID.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Evansville restaurant releases statement after employees accused of child neglect
An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect. As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.
wevv.com
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
wevv.com
Owensboro Symphony to play free outdoor concert
The Owensboro Symphony is et to perform for the Concert on the Lawn scheduled for August 27, 2022 on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College. The concert which begins at 7:00 p.m. The community is invited out to the free family-friendly event. All you need to bring is chairs...
wevv.com
A Man, Women and Child shot at late last night
At the intersection of South Morton and Powell, two or three teens dressed in all black opened fire on a vehicle with 3 people inside. Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night. A witness told Evansville Police they saw two or three teens wearing all black...
Comments / 0