Fender launches the Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Telecaster Deluxe – a blues guitar for playing all kinds of genres

Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the ‘70s: Getting the Led out with Sabbath, the Who, Pink Floyd and more
In the second installment in Total Guitar's Greatest Guitar Albums of All Time, we're going to be looking at an era when the big beasts of rock turned up the volume, went big and bold with ideas that changed guitar music for keeps. If the greatest guitar albums of the...
Guitar World Magazine
Remembering Chris Squire – the bass pioneer who redefined the instrument in the ‘70s with prog icons Yes
Seven years since his death and half a century since his band Yes released their masterpiece, Close to the Edge, the influence of Chris Squire is felt as keenly as ever. Bass players with dazzling technique and a tone that leaps from the stage – or, as is more likely, from your laptop speakers – are commonplace these days, fortunately for us.
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the ‘60s: From Beatlemania to Electric Ladyland, a rock ’n’ roll revolution takes shape
Now, because we wanted to represent every era, from early classics to contemporary guitar heroes, we divided up our polls decade by decade from the 1960s all the way through to the 2010s and 2020s. Total Guitar is one of Europe's biggest guitar magazines. With lessons to suit players of...
Guitar World Magazine
Neal Schon on Journey’s greatest tracks: “After Don‘t Stop was done I turned to everybody in the room and said, ‘I think this song is going to be massive.’”
The AOR icon shares the stories behind eight Journey songs, including four from the band's life-affirming new album, Freedom, and four stone-cold classics from the catalog. Neal Schon has written a few hits in his time. He knows how to write a song that connects, across generational divides, across continents. With Journey’s new album, Freedom, lighting up the airwaves with the San Francisco rock legends’ irresistible melodies, Guitar World sat down with Schon to talk about some of the greatest tracks in the catalog.
Guitar World Magazine
Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro names the best bass players he’s ever played with
The shredder draws from a long list of collaborators new and old and reveals the six low-end legends who he considers to be the best bassists he's collaborated with. When Kiko Loureiro isn’t melting faces while shredding alongside his Megadeth bandmates, he can often be found with a camera in his hand, documenting and vlogging the trials and tribulations of being one of today’s foremost metal guitar players.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, Beck, Greg Kurstin and John C. Reilly cover Seals and Crofts’ Summer Breeze
The group jammed the soft-rock classic at Judd Apatow's recent benefit concert at LA's Largo club in aid of Victims First. Beck recruited Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D and actor John C. Reilly during his set at filmmaker Judd Apatow’s Victims First LA benefit show for a performance of Seals and Crofts’ 1972 hit Summer Breeze.
Guitar World Magazine
Eric Clapton drops previously unreleased cover of Albert King's Born Under a Bad Sign
Originally recorded during his 1994 From the Cradle sessions , the release comes ahead of Slowhand's forthcoming box set, The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1. Eric Clapton has dropped a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign ahead of the release of his forthcoming remaster vinyl box set.
Guitar World Magazine
Queens of the Stone Age’s Dean Fertita announces solo project Tropical Gothclub, gets wild with the guitar for lead single Wheels Within Wheels
The multi-instrumentalist's debut solo LP will arrive November 4 via Jack White's Third Man Records. Queens of the Stone Age multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita has announced a new solo project called Tropical Gothclub. The project will be launched with a self-titled studio album – due November 4 via Jack White’s Third...
Guitar World Magazine
Red Hot Chili Peppers serve up first single from Return of the Dream Canteen with a double serving of funk
New track Tippa My Tongue is the first to be shared by the Californian stadium rockers after the surprise announcement that 2022 would yield not one but two RCHP studio albums. Never let it be said that the Red Hot Chili Peppers have lost the ability to surprise their audience. After making a triumphant return with Unlimited Love, their first album in six years seeing the band welcome erstwhile guitar virtuoso John Frusciante back to the fold, the band announced a second studio album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen.
Guitar World Magazine
Mark Hoppus weighs in on Tom Delonge's rumored Blink-182 return: “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is”
The bassist had only just dispelled rumors of a reunion and is now talking about reconnecting with DeLonge as speculation around a return for the classic lineup gains momentum. Mark Hoppus has once again discussed Tom DeLonge’s rumored return to Blink-182, with the bass guitar hero refusing to rule out the possibility that Blink’s founding guitarist may reunite with his former bandmates in the future.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Play Foundation appoints Aarash Darroodi as president
The Big F’s charitable wing’s new boss says the foundation will “place instruments in the hands of youth who aspire to become the next generation of influential artists”. Fender has announced that Aarash Darroodi has been appointed as the new president of the Fender Play Foundation, succeeding...
Guitar World Magazine
Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn reveals his personal guitar heroes
The actor behind metalhead Eddie Munson talks about the guitarists who influenced his playing and the steady diet of heavy metal that informed his preparation for the role. Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn – who plays Warlock-wielding metalhead Eddie Munson – has been discussing his guitar influences and practice regime for the smash-hit show’s fourth season.
Guitar World Magazine
5 ways to up your shred game in the style of Jason Becker
Born in the summer of ’69, Jason Becker signed to the infamous Shrapnel label at the age of 16 and soon after released two albums alongside Marty Friedman, under the banner Cacophony. Speed Metal Symphony came in 1987 and Go Off! in 1988. In ’88 Jason also released his...
Guitar World Magazine
Becos CIQ5 CompIQ Pro Stella Compressor review
The answer to the prayers of any bassist wanting studio-quality control on stage. Compressor pedals for bass guitar tend to fall between two camps: the basic type that squashes your sound in a really obvious way and is way more of an ‘effect’ than a tool, and the more fully-featured tone-shaping variety that acknowledges the variance in compression need between fingerstyle, pick, slap and overdriven bass sounds.
Guitar World Magazine
Bare Knuckle adds Unity humbucker set to its standard range in support of humanitarian aid
Riff for charity, with profits from the high-output humbuckers going to the Disasters Emergency Committee's humanitarian relief efforts across the globe. Back in April, Bare Knuckle launched a limited edition run of 20 Unity humbucker sets, each individually wound by the company’s founder, Tim Mills, and featuring custom covers and numbered baseplates, to support the humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch unseen footage of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 performance of Fortunate Son live at the Royal Albert Hall
Footage of CCR's storming set has long been thought lost, but will be released on September 16 as a live album and film, and you can watch the premiere of Fortunate Son right here on GW. Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, is the stuff...
