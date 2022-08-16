League of Women Voters Texas, Disability Rights Texas Hosting Webinar Educating Election Workers on Accommodating Disabled Community

Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott’s Public Safety Office Accepting Applications for ALERTT, Bullet-Resistant Shield Program
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Governor Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for the fiscal year 2023. In the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in...
NTTA Hopes to Reunite Lost Jerseys with Owner
PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas Tollway Authority is looking for the rightful owner of a box of football jerseys. According to NTTA, Roadside Safety Services crews recently recovered a box of red and white football jerseys fumbled onto lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway in McKinney. “With football...
