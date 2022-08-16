Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services hiring firefighters, EMTs

File

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services is now accepting applications for entry-level firefighters, with no previous experience required for this position.

The application process is open until Oct. 10. The recruit class is anticipated to begin in early spring 2023. Applications are still being accepted for the position of lateral firefighter and EMT or paramedic as well.

The entry-level firefighter is primarily in an apprentice or training status. The duties associated with this position are many and varied and include aspects of fire prevention, fire suppression, emergency response and emergency medical service. The position's duties also include various aspects of vehicle and equipment maintenance and housekeeping chores.

The work involves performing fire and rescue procedures in often extreme situations and hazardous environments. Work is performed in an apprentice or training capacity under direct supervision and is continually evaluated. This position reports directly to the chief of training.

The duty hours for the entry-level firefighter may be up to 24 hours and longer as situations demand. The position will perform duties of an EMT-Intermediate, Advanced EMT, or EMT-Paramedic, performing the usual pre-hospital medical duties according to their level of training, standing orders, protocols and policies. The entry-level firefighter performs a myriad of duties and accepts various responsibilities as required.

Personnel in the entry-level firefighter status are probationary employees for a minimum of 12 months or until the completion of the requirements for promotion to firefighter. All entry-level firefighters must meet the minimum required standards established by Georgia Firefighter Standards and Training Council for annual training as well as those identified by Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services.