Mercer County, NJ

Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County

 4 days ago

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon.

It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire.

All that's left is the shell of the trucks.

The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic.

Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.

CBS Philly

Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks.   The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
